Wheaton, IL

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at Pheasant Run Resort

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A 17-year-old boy from Carol Stream and a 15-year-old boy from Wheaton pleaded guilty this week to felony arson charges after starting a fire at the Pheasant Run Resort in May 2022.

Each face a possible punishment ranging from 18 months of probation to imprisonment at a juvenile facility until they turn 21.

They could also be listed on an arson registry for the next 10 years.

Meantime, two other teenage boys pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office says a 15-year-old from Winfield and a 14-year-old from Carol Stream may be sentenced to court supervision or up to 30 days in a county juvenile detention center.

All four are scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.

Comments / 18

super brah
3d ago

That’ll teach em for putting firefighters lives in danger. Those kids will have that Nam 1000 yard stare after that hard probation time.

Reply
4
deedee
3d ago

Slap on a wrist they destroyed thousands of dollar worth of damage

Reply
6
 

