Kansas State Collegian
John K. ‘Jack’ Vanier dies at 94
John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, a long-time supporter of Kansas State athletics, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. “Jack was part of the very fabric of Kansas State University,” President Richard Linton said in a university announcement. “His vision, leadership, advocacy and philanthropy for both Kansas agriculture and our great university goes unmatched.”
WIBW
Washburn splits, upsets Central Oklahoma
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods basketball teams were in action Saturday. The women fell to Central Oklahoma 73-62. The men upset the 6th-ranked Bronchos 75-55. The women’s matchup was close after three quarters, with the Bronchos leading 55-51, but the Ichabods trailed heavy late en route to the loss.
WIBW
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
WIBW
Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is hosting its 60th annual Home Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 125 contractors and builders are showcasing their goods and services at the home show that kicked off Friday morning. Many, like Lynda Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Bath and Sink, said they’ve been preparing for this day.
Topeka sporting goods store offers a try-before-you-buy event
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Play It Again Sports in Topeka hosted a “free manufacturer bat demo day” on Saturday. Young baseball players were able to hit the batting cages with any baseball bat they want before choosing one to buy. Sports equipment experts were also present to give the kids and parents advice on what equipment […]
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
WIBW
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
WIBW
Missouri man killed in Riley County crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-70 near Junction City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Brian Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was travelling west on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median and went through the eastbound lanes. The driver’s vehicle struck a concrete culvert and was launched into the air before landing overturned its front end.
WIBW
No. 12 Kansas State upset on the road against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The 12th-ranked K-State Wildcats fall to Texas Tech in a stunning upset in Lubbock 71-63. The game started back and forth between the two teams, with Texas Tech having the lead at halftime 33-26. In the second half, Kansas State cut it to within one point...
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Axtell Community Store held its grand opening
AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - As many small towns across the state don’t have the access to shop at a local grocery store that isn’t the case anymore for the small town of Axtell in Northeast Kansas. Axtell Community Grocery held a soft opening on January 18th but today held its grand opening.
WIBW
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area. Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka. Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a...
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
WIBW
Get in pre-game shopping at YMCA’s Small Business Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka YMCA is hosting a monthly Small Business Sunday. It’s a chance for you to support small business, and check out some unique offerings. Cathy Holmes, the Y’s small business manager, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the next event, with the them Hugs & Kickoffs. More than 20 small business vendors are expected to take part, with a raffle prize, ‘heartbreaker’ deals, and Valentine’s photos all part of the fun.
WIBW
No. 9 Kansas handles business vs. Oklahoma on the road
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The 9th-ranked Jayhawks handled business on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners 78-55. Kansas got off to a sluggish start, hitting only two of their first 14 shots and trailing for most of the first half, but the Jayhawks took their first lead at the 6:44 mark in the first half and went on an immediate 16-4 run to end the half.
tourcounsel.com
The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas
The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
WIBW
Couture for Cancer ready to rock the runway with return in-person
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person. Couture for Cancer will take place March 4 at Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and auction chair Amy Chandler visited Eye on NE...
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
WIBW
Sweet exhibit on display in NOTO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest exhibit in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is a sweet addition, perfect for Valentine’s month. Stacie Dawn Ogle with NOTO and artist Beckie Waugh worked together to develop it. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to give people a taste of what to expect.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
