NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The 9th-ranked Jayhawks handled business on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners 78-55. Kansas got off to a sluggish start, hitting only two of their first 14 shots and trailing for most of the first half, but the Jayhawks took their first lead at the 6:44 mark in the first half and went on an immediate 16-4 run to end the half.

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO