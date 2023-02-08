ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill

By ANDREW DeMILLO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLVfv_0kh0KMUr00
1 of 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling.

Sanders also said the bill, which she’s called her priority in this year’s legislative session, will include limits on how race and sex are taught in schools. Sanders outlined the details of the legislation a day after the former White House press secretary delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“This is the most substantial overhaul of our state’s education system in Arkansas history, and frankly, it couldn’t come soon enough,” Sanders said at a news conference at the state Capitol with Republican lawmakers. “The longer we wait to reform our failing schools, the more future generations we’re condemning to a lifetime of poverty.”

Sanders’ proposal calls for raising starting teacher salaries in the state from $36,000 a year to $50,000. The move follows calls by lawmakers from both parties to raise the starting pay, which is one of the lowest in the country.

Sanders’ proposal includes a laundry list of initiatives opposed by Democrats and teachers’ advocacy groups, including an “education freedom account” for private and home schooling that she said will be phased in over three years. The accounts will be equal to about 90% of the state’s per-student funding for public schools, which is currently about $7,300.

Similar statewide savings account programs exist in Arizona and West Virginia, and they’ve been proposed in a dozen other states this year.

Sanders said the bill will put into law an executive order she signed hours after taking office last month that prohibited public schools from teaching critical race theory. The governor said the legislation will also include restrictions similar to a Florida law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have called that measure Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Democrats, who have proposed a standalone teacher raise bill, said the increase should be considered separately rather than attached to other initiatives backed by Republicans.

“You lump everything into that kind of a bill and even if there are some things we’d like to support or could support, we just can’t do it because we believe the voucher part of it is going to be a systematic dismantling of the public school system in Arkansas,” Democratic Rep. Tippi McCullough, the House minority leader, told reporters.

The proposal also faces resistance from some Republicans who have expressed concerns about the impact diverting public money to private schools could have.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to create a system of have and have-nots,” Republican Rep. Jim Wooten, who has opposed past “school choice” efforts. Wooten said he supports raises for teachers and would rather vote on it separately.

Supporters of the measure defended combining all of the proposals into one omnibus bill.

“If you piecemeal it out in several different bills and some of those bills don’t pass, then you don’t have comprehensive education reform,” said Republican Sen. Breanne Davis, who will be the lead Senate sponsor of the legislation.

The bill has yet to be filed, so many details remain unknown. Sanders’ office later said other parts of the legislation would repeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and provide for 12 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Sanders said the package will cost $300 million in the first year, with half of that new spending.

Sanders said the bill will also include student loan forgiveness for new teachers who commit to teach in areas of highest need, and up to $10,000 in performance-based bonuses. She also proposed new programs aimed at improving literacy, including sending 120 “reading coaches” to schools and $500 tutoring grants for students not meeting reading benchmarks in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Comments / 28

Doug Shuff
3d ago

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is trying to Ruin Public School Education with her voucher system. The good Schools will start to fail as they become overwhelmed. She needs to invest in Public Education for all of Arkansas Schools. Just giving teachers a raise is good, but it certainly won't correct the ongoing problem in Arkansas Education.

Reply(2)
10
Karla Max Pohlmann
3d ago

I personally feel anything this woman wants to put into law should be voted on by the people of Arkansas! what's this going to do to our real estate taxes? who's going to pay that 300 million dollar price tag??

Reply(1)
8
Daniel Lilly
3d ago

Not one single black or brown face anywhere in that picture. Not even by accident or in the background. That should sum this schlock up rather neatly.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Four States News

Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023

On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Arkansas lawmakers' focus shifts during fifth week of session

Legislators stayed busy for the fifth week of the 94th General Assembly. Catch up quick: We cut through the noise and political seesawing to give you a quick rundown:. HB 1385 would require the Arkansas Medicaid Program to reimburse health care providers for offering long-acting reversible contraception immediately after giving birth and during postpartum.
ARKANSAS STATE
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
ARKANSAS STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD

On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
OREGON STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Representative response to Governor Sarah Sander's televised address

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Representative Ashely Hudson spoke on behalf of the Arkansas Democratic Party to respond to Governor Sarah Sander's televised address. "Tonight, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union Address," said Hudson. "Shortly after, Arkansas’s very own Governor - Sarah Sanders - took the national stage to present her party’s response. Governor Sanders made history by being elected Arkansas’s first woman governor, and her address to the nation tonight set a similar historic precedent."
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders creates workforce cabinet; names Tyson exec to lead

Gov. Sarah Sanders created the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and appointed Tyson Foods’ Mike Rogers as chief workforce officer via executive order Thursday (Feb. 9). The cabinet will advise the governor on workforce development and career education issues. The chief workforce officer will chair the cabinet and will direct the governor’s workforce development policies and career education strategy.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy