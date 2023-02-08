Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power property in Loudoun County
Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas in connection with a burglary at an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property. Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power …. Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and...
dcnewsnow.com
Suspects wanted in chain of food truck robberies
Police released surveillance video from a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County. They have been searching for suspects that they believe are tied to these thefts. Suspects wanted in chain of food truck robberies. Police released surveillance video from a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County....
fox5dc.com
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
‘They Don’t Know Our Worth’: As Police Officers Dwindle In D.C. Schools, A Fight Is On To Bring Them Back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
dcnewsnow.com
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges
Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
fox5dc.com
DC Safety Squad wants to end police brutality
A coalition of D.C. advocacy groups, volunteers, and activists are working to end police brutality. Their intention is to respond to emergencies in the District they say police only escalate. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke with the founder of the DC Safety Squad about the organization's mission.
dcnewsnow.com
Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum
Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/. Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum. Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
Two Men Shot In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot yesterday evening in Southeast D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at the 2300 Block of Good Hope Road. Shortly before 7 pm, police arrived at the address to investigate a report of sounds of gunshots. The officers discovered evidence of the discharge of a firearm. Two adult male victims were found a short time later. The first victim was located at a nearby hospital. The second victim was found alert and breathing near Independence Avenue and Washington Avenue. Local hospitals treated both victims for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Two Men Shot In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast
(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Simple Assault offense that occurred Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. At approximately 7:10 am, the suspect approached the victim,...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
