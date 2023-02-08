Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
Turnto10.com
Shooting in Providence leaves 1 injured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot Saturday night and seriously injured. The shooting was reported on North Main Street. At least six evidence markers were visible. Investigators appeared to be focused on a white car. No additional information was immediately available.
ABC6.com
Rollover crash in East Greenwich leaves car extremely damaged, entrapped person rushed to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was extremely damaged and one person was sent to the hospital after rollover crash in East Greenwich. The East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing the person who was trapped in the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police cruiser involved in crash in Scituate
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Scituate. The department says the crash happened around 5:49 p.m. on Route 6. The crash involved a white pickup truck and the police cruiser. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling east just before...
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Turnto10.com
Woman, child struck by car in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
New firefighter training facility opens in northern RI
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
ABC6.com
Providence first responders contain house fire before it spreads to other homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department successfully kept a house fire from rapidly spreading to other homes. The fire started in the garage of a house on Ohio Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene watched as first responders kept the fire...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
ABC6.com
Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
GoLocalProv
Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries
A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Excavator strikes New Bedford overpass
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday that the northbound lanes of Route 18 at Elm Street in New Bedford, which were closed for an emergency bridge inspection, have reopened. The state released images showing an excavator that apparently struck the overpass and fell...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man convicted in the murder of 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni, in 2021. Following the conclusion of a week-long jury trial before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause, the...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing wild turkey in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro man accused of killing a wild turkey was charged with animal cruelty. The Attleboro deputy police chief told NBC 10 News that a neighbor called police about a man hitting a turkey with a stick Monday afternoon. They responded to the call on...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
