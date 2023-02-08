ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Radian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $162.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.05 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $292.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $742.9 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy