Radian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $162.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.05 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $292.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $742.9 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN