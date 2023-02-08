Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer.

Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at its current size. Tracy has been with the fire department since 2006.

Brian Tracy's career fighting fires started when he was 25 years old when he worked for Santa Cruz Fire Department.

"My dad was a fireman here. So, I followed his footsteps," said Tracy. Tracy is now fighting for his life after his diagnosis back in 2021.

One of his fondest memories was when he was able to save two people from his first burning home.

"The guy grabbed me and said my dad is there," said Tracy. "So, I go back and tell my captain, and he says, find out without going in there and we went in and pulled two people out."

Captain Tracy recently retired from the department after his diagnosis to give him as much time as possible with his wife Stephanie and daughter Stella.

Brian Tracy was born and raised in Santa Cruz. He graduated from Harbor High School in 1999 and followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career as a Santa Cruz City Firefighter. Brian was excellent at his craft and rose quickly through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Fire Captain in 2020. As a member of the fire service, he served his community, and the greater state of California with commitment, honor, and professionalism. Brian had a knack for training, and eagerly gave back to future generations of Firefighters by becoming part of the County's live fire training Cadre. This crucial Cadre keeps Firefighters at the forefront of their profession by teaching them about the ever-changing strategies and tactics of fire through training in live fire conditions. GoFundMe for Captain Brian Tarcy

Not only is Tracy praised by his former colleagues for being an amazing firefighter, but his wife, Stephanie Tracy, tells KION that Tracy is a loveable husband and a great father to their 13-year-old daughter.

She says her favorite memory of Tracy was also her earliest memory of him, back when they first met.

"When I first met Brian, I came and did a ride along with him," said Tracy. "We were at a station in the Eastside and we spent a lot of time talking and getting to know each other."

Stellar is the word Santa Cruz Fire Chief, Robert Oatey, described Tracy's 17-year trajectory at Santa Cruz Fire Department.

"As a firefighter, he is what everybody would expect, in terms when you picture or think of a firefighter," said Fire Chief Oatey."But more importantly, as a human and a friend, he is somebody unmatched by anybody in this fire department or anybody I've met in my lifetime."

Brian would like firefighters to have more cancer support. From state to federal government, that would help with cancer prevention, screening, and treatment.

Donations gathered will be used to offset medical costs and give Captain Tracy as much time with his family. You can donate here.

Tickets for the Santa Cruz Warriors game on March 11 will also go toward Captain Tracy and his family. Only tickets purchased at the Santa Cruz Fire Admin office (230 Walnut Ave) and Watsonville Fire admin (370 Airport Blvd) will go towards Brian and his family.

Tickets can be purchased only with cash.

The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546 .