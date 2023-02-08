ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgQEX_0kh0JZlH00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint.

Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry , was honored Wednesday with the tops among the Governor’s Export Awards for companies that have grown their international business.

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26asgZ_0kh0JZlH00
Industrial sewing nachines in a row (GETTY IMAGES)

The Governor’s Award for Excellence is presented to a company that “has made significant contributions in the effort to increase North Carolina exports,” the governor’s release said.

The company has customers in 65 countries, and it lists among its clients such familiar brands as Hanes, Nike, Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Fruit of the Loom and 3M.

Founded in New York in 1929, the company includes seven subsidiary brands. Its headquarters in Lexington covers 130,000 square feet, its website says. The company employs about 200 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFkKe_0kh0JZlH00
NC Gov. Roy Cooper (WGHP)

These awards are in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which helps companies operate in an international environment by providing specific services.

“EDPNC has been an invaluable resource for us in our international marketing efforts,” Jeff Dixon, senior director of International Sales for Navis TubeTex, said in the release announcing the awards. “From relevant educational topics in webinars and meetings to assistance with international trade shows, they are a key part of our success in growing our exports.”

Said Cooper: “Last year, North Carolina was able to export more than $40 billion in goods and services to more than 200 countries, showing the global economy has a demand for North Carolina products.

What are North Carolina’s best cities for football fans? A couple might surprise you.

“Our state meets that demand with strong companies like the ones we are recognizing today.”

Other winners

Other winners of the Governor’s Export Awards were:

  • Small Business: Industry Nine Componentry in Buncombe County.
  • Large Business: Fairfield in Caldwell County.
  • Rural: Raptor Tactical in Cumberland County.
  • Global Reach: Flowers Timber in Wayne County.
  • Export Partner: The North Carolina Ports in New Hanover County.
  • E-Commerce: National Drug Source in Cabarrus County.

“The International Trade Division assisted more than 500 companies in 2022 and these seven companies rose to the top for their success in exporting and international sales,” Michael Hubbard, director of International Trade for the EDPNC, said in the release. “We are very proud we were able to work with these companies to achieve success for them and for the state of North Carolina.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy