Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint.

Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry , was honored Wednesday with the tops among the Governor’s Export Awards for companies that have grown their international business.

The Governor’s Award for Excellence is presented to a company that “has made significant contributions in the effort to increase North Carolina exports,” the governor’s release said.

The company has customers in 65 countries, and it lists among its clients such familiar brands as Hanes, Nike, Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Fruit of the Loom and 3M.

Founded in New York in 1929, the company includes seven subsidiary brands. Its headquarters in Lexington covers 130,000 square feet, its website says. The company employs about 200 .

These awards are in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which helps companies operate in an international environment by providing specific services.

“EDPNC has been an invaluable resource for us in our international marketing efforts,” Jeff Dixon, senior director of International Sales for Navis TubeTex, said in the release announcing the awards. “From relevant educational topics in webinars and meetings to assistance with international trade shows, they are a key part of our success in growing our exports.”

Said Cooper: “Last year, North Carolina was able to export more than $40 billion in goods and services to more than 200 countries, showing the global economy has a demand for North Carolina products.

“Our state meets that demand with strong companies like the ones we are recognizing today.”

Other winners

Other winners of the Governor’s Export Awards were:

Small Business: Industry Nine Componentry in Buncombe County.

Large Business: Fairfield in Caldwell County.

Rural: Raptor Tactical in Cumberland County.

Global Reach: Flowers Timber in Wayne County.

Export Partner: The North Carolina Ports in New Hanover County.

E-Commerce: National Drug Source in Cabarrus County.

“The International Trade Division assisted more than 500 companies in 2022 and these seven companies rose to the top for their success in exporting and international sales,” Michael Hubbard, director of International Trade for the EDPNC, said in the release. “We are very proud we were able to work with these companies to achieve success for them and for the state of North Carolina.”

