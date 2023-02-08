Read full article on original website
Rob Kurth
2d ago
I appreciate the way they handled this and the actual sentence handed down. I'm so sick of hearing about probation and laughably short sentences for guys like this. it's a crime that you can go to jail longer for not paying child support or smoking weed than harming a child. I hope this means that is changing.
KMBC.com
Officials promise 'substantial development' in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case next week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After weeks of silence, the Clay County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office says it is ready to provide the public with an update on a case that rocked the small town of Excelsior Springs. The prosecutor's office has planned a news conference for 3 p.m. on Tuesday...
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Trial dates set in torch lighter assault case; sentencing rendered in 2019 burglary, robbery conspiracy case
Trial dates are set in a Lyon County aggravated assault case from late last year. As part of a pretrial and arraignment Friday, Armando Ortiz Jr was set for trial to possibly start as soon as April 3. Other trial settings include potential start dates of May 8 and May 15. A final pretrial will be held March 29, with a motion hearing March 21.
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
KCTV 5
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
Search for missing 8-year-old boy expands to Kansas City
Kansas City is included in the search for missing 8-year-old Breadson John, who disappeared from his grandparents custody in Vancouver, Washingon.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police requesting information about October 2021 shooting death of Joseph Young
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is requesting help in the case of Joseph Young's homicide. Young's body was found in a vehicle in October 2021 after police responded to a crash in the area of Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street. Officers found the 57-year-old Young...
WIBW
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
KCTV 5
KCK man seriously injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured Friday night in a crash in Cass County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Missouri Highway 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway. The 22-year-old man was transported to a...
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lawrence has been convicted for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun on a tow truck driver as he was in the process of towing the man’s car. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that a jury...
KCTV 5
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KMBC.com
Owner of Kansas City gun store sentenced to over 2 years of prison for selling machine gun components
The owner of a Kansas City, Mo., gun shop was sentenced to over two years of prison for selling components to convert firearms into machine guns. Charles Weston, 37, is not eligible for parole. In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a machine gun. He...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. The investigation began on Monday, Feb. 6, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
KMBC.com
Homicide suspect arrested after fight leaves Leavenworth high school football player dead
Leavenworth police say a 19-year-old homicide suspect is in custody following the death of a high school football player. Police confirmed Wednesday that 18-year-old Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball...
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
Family wants answers after KCK police officer shot, killed 50-year-old man
An Iowa man is looking for the truth after his brother, John Anderton, was shot dead by Kansas City, Kansas police last week.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
