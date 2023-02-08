ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Kurth
2d ago

I appreciate the way they handled this and the actual sentence handed down. I'm so sick of hearing about probation and laughably short sentences for guys like this. it's a crime that you can go to jail longer for not paying child support or smoking weed than harming a child. I hope this means that is changing.

1350kman.com

Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing

Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Trial dates set in torch lighter assault case; sentencing rendered in 2019 burglary, robbery conspiracy case

Trial dates are set in a Lyon County aggravated assault case from late last year. As part of a pretrial and arraignment Friday, Armando Ortiz Jr was set for trial to possibly start as soon as April 3. Other trial settings include potential start dates of May 8 and May 15. A final pretrial will be held March 29, with a motion hearing March 21.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KCK man seriously injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured Friday night in a crash in Cass County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Missouri Highway 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway. The 22-year-old man was transported to a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. The investigation began on Monday, Feb. 6, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
TOPEKA, KS

