ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 4

Related
WEHT/WTVW

300,000 Kentuckians purged from voter rolls

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — More inactive voters in Kentucky have been removed from the state’s rolls, Commonwealth officials say. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the state will be removing 127,000 of these dormant voters on Friday. Adams says this brings the total number removed from the rolls during his term to more than 300,000 people. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT. – The General Assembly is back in the state capital, and we can safely assume the governor’s not happy about it. Andy Beshear is a Democrat running for a second term, and the legislature is run by Republicans who want a fellow partisan to replace him. It’s the first time a Kentucky legislature controlled by one […] The post Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Parental engagement or anti-trans? Kentucky's SB 150 touches off debate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Dozens of LGBTQ activists packed a committee hearing for a bill they say is anti-transgender, but supporters say merely protects parental rights. Senate Bill 150, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, contains three main provisions:. Schools must notify parents when students use physical or mental health...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy