The ‘right to a healthy environment’ is unlikely to get a hearing in Ky. Legislature
For the last three years, Kentucky Democrats have filed legislation to amend the state constitution to include a right to clean air, water and healthy habitats, but the bill has never received a hearing.
WCPO
Kentucky lawmakers considering bill that opponents say will harm transgender kids
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill the sponsor said is about parental rights and free speech, while opponents of the bill said it could be dangerous for transgender kids. Transgender advocates are calling Senate Bill 150 the "Erase Trans Kids Bill." That name comes from a...
linknky.com
Kentucky legislators tackle ‘wokeness’ and parental rights in schools
Giving an impassioned speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) said that “wokeness” is real and is happening in Kentucky schools. “The woke agenda that is not clickbait for cable TV is real,” Wise said. “It is happening in schools across the Commonwealth.”
300,000 Kentuckians purged from voter rolls
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — More inactive voters in Kentucky have been removed from the state’s rolls, Commonwealth officials say. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the state will be removing 127,000 of these dormant voters on Friday. Adams says this brings the total number removed from the rolls during his term to more than 300,000 people. […]
WLKY.com
Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race
FRANKFORT. – The General Assembly is back in the state capital, and we can safely assume the governor’s not happy about it. Andy Beshear is a Democrat running for a second term, and the legislature is run by Republicans who want a fellow partisan to replace him. It’s the first time a Kentucky legislature controlled by one […] The post Legislative session is a battleground in Kentucky governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Anti-trans ‘parents' rights’ bill advances in Kentucky legislature
The bill would codify teachers' and staff’s right to misgender trans and nonbinary students.
wdrb.com
Bill preventing Kentucky teachers from being forced to use students' preferred pronouns moves forward
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senate Bill 150, which would allow teachers to refer to students as the name and gender on their original birth certificate, regardless of the students' pronoun preference, passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday with an 11-1 vote. It now moves on to the full...
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
WLKY.com
Parental engagement or anti-trans? Kentucky's SB 150 touches off debate
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Dozens of LGBTQ activists packed a committee hearing for a bill they say is anti-transgender, but supporters say merely protects parental rights. Senate Bill 150, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, contains three main provisions:. Schools must notify parents when students use physical or mental health...
WLKY.com
Republican lawmakers in Indiana want state to pay for teacher handgun training
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican lawmakers in Indiana want the state to pay for handgun training for teachers. House Bill 1177 would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom. The bill's author is State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour. To receive state funds, teachers would have to...
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
WLKY.com
Lt. Gov. urges grocery shoppers in Louisville to support domestic violence shelters
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Louisville Saturday. During a visit to the Middletown Kroger she encouraged those shopping for groceries to help support survivors of domestic violence. It's part of the state-wide food drive called Shop and Share which benefits Kentucky's domestic violence shelters.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
wdrb.com
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
