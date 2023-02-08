Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Wakefield couple spot bobcat near home, fear for their dog's safety
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Wakefield couple is in awe after they saw what appears to be bobcat just feet from their home on Sweet Allen Farm Road. "I was surprised. I didn't think they came that close to the house. I mean he was right at the front steps, so I was like, OK," Charlie Marshall said.
ABC6.com
Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
Turnto10.com
Food drive to benefit children facing food insecurity over February vacation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The non-profit We Share Hope partnered with the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday to hold a food drive that will benefit children facing food insecurity over February vacation. Johanna Corcoran, executive director of We Share Hope, said the food drive was inspired by "Come...
Westport Siblings Save and Reunite Dog with Heartbroken Massachusetts Woman [VIDEO]
When people come together to better humankind, positive karma begins to work in mysterious and wonderful ways. Humanity was restored recently as Westporters Shannen Viveiros and her brother Chad Pavao went above and beyond to reconnect a dog with a stranger. Their journey starts in Westport, continues onward to New York, and ends with an emotional yet happy reunion.
Valley Breeze
Advocates shred Pawtucket Animal Shelter for lack of response on adoptions
PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns popular moon bear
The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence said it has lost a beloved animal. "The Zoo is heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful 27-year-old female moon bear, Gracie," the zoo said. "Due to a recent decline in health, and age related mobility issues, Gracie was humanely euthanized." The...
ABC6.com
5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
1 person dead after raging blaze tears through Plymouth home
Flames quickly engulfed the home as crews worked to get water on the fire.
Turnto10.com
Shooting in Providence leaves 1 injured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot Saturday night and seriously injured. The shooting was reported on North Main Street. At least six evidence markers were visible. Investigators appeared to be focused on a white car. No additional information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Turnto10.com
Woman, child struck by car in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Turnto10.com
Stonington police officers grow beards, raise money to help community with heating bills
STONINGTON, CONN. (WJAR) — Members of the Stonington Police Department have been sporting their facial hair from "No Shave November" for a little longer this year. For the past few years, Sergeant Theresa Hersh said the department has participated in the national effort. Police departments all across the country...
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Turnto10.com
Early morning fire displaces 10 people from Brockton home
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Brockton that displaced ten people. The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to 1014 North Main Street for a porch fire. Responding crews reported heavy fire coming from a second-floor porch. The department says the fire that...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
Turnto10.com
How to talk to children about violence, tragedy they see in the news
It's been a brutal year so far, when it comes to tragic and chilling news. Think about the toll it takes on us as adults and multiply that for kids. "Kids are really perceptive, and they pick up things all around them," said Olivia Ordoñez, a licensed social worker and school counselor at the Gordon School in East Providence.
