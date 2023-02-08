ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Wakefield couple spot bobcat near home, fear for their dog's safety

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Wakefield couple is in awe after they saw what appears to be bobcat just feet from their home on Sweet Allen Farm Road. "I was surprised. I didn't think they came that close to the house. I mean he was right at the front steps, so I was like, OK," Charlie Marshall said.
WAKEFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns popular moon bear

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence said it has lost a beloved animal. "The Zoo is heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful 27-year-old female moon bear, Gracie," the zoo said. "Due to a recent decline in health, and age related mobility issues, Gracie was humanely euthanized." The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Shooting in Providence leaves 1 injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot Saturday night and seriously injured. The shooting was reported on North Main Street. At least six evidence markers were visible. Investigators appeared to be focused on a white car. No additional information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman, child struck by car in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
WARREN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility

A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Early morning fire displaces 10 people from Brockton home

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Brockton that displaced ten people. The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:40 a.m. to 1014 North Main Street for a porch fire. Responding crews reported heavy fire coming from a second-floor porch. The department says the fire that...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

How to talk to children about violence, tragedy they see in the news

It's been a brutal year so far, when it comes to tragic and chilling news. Think about the toll it takes on us as adults and multiply that for kids. "Kids are really perceptive, and they pick up things all around them," said Olivia Ordoñez, a licensed social worker and school counselor at the Gordon School in East Providence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy