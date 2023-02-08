ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Trinseo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $10.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.72 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.61 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $975.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $430.9 million, or $11.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

National Retail Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — National Retail Properties (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $145.1 million,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy