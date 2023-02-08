ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police officer shot twice during vehicle investigation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and critically wounded during a vehicle investigation, and two suspects were being sought, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials said the officer was shot at least twice shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in west Philadelphia and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said one officer had approached the passenger side of the vehicle and a struggle ensued with a passenger who opened fire, hitting the officer in the abdomen just under his vest.

Police said another officer returned fire and both suspects fled. The other officer transported his partner to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Stanford said one bullet appeared to have gone in and exited, and medical personnel were trying to determine what kind of damage may have been done by the second bullet.

Stanford said the 32-year-old officer has been on the force for five years. Police said no description of the suspects was immediately available but officials were checking body-worn camera video. Officials believed they had located the vehicle involved but were working to confirm that.

Stanford asked anyone with information to call investigators, saying “The fact that you would shoot at a police officer that’s doing their jobs, you have no regard for life,” he said. “We’re trying to get these people in custody as quickly as possible.”

Fires

Mayor Jim Kenney called policing “a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people.”

“They go out every day to try to keep us safe, and put their lives in harm’s way and their health in harm’s way, and we can’t really repay them for doing that kind of work,” Kenney said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

BAYVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Four students have been charged and a school district superintendent has resigned after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school spread on social media in the days before her family says she took her own life. One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault, two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one was charged with harassment, prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said Saturday. All four juveniles and their guardians were given copies of the complaints and they were released pending future court appearances, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in an email Saturday. The family of Adriana O. Kuch found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at Central Regional High School in Bayville, her father has said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power

A halftime show that Rihanna promises will be “jam-packed” will sit at the center of the celebrity supplements to Super Bowl 57. But the 13-minute mini-extravaganza, her first live event in seven years, is only one part of the entertainment sideshow surrounding Sunday’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy