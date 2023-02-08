ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Chiefs and Eagles fans prepare for Super Bowl matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, fan clubs for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their own celebrations. There are bars all around Columbus that are officially Eagles and Chiefs territory. Donerick’s Pub in Clintonville will be home of the Eagles Fans of Columbus. Chiefs […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Houston Chronicle

King of K.C.: Patrick Mahomes brings investment, swagger to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He's the King of Kansas City, and his kingdom is having a moment. In five years, Kansas City's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances - including Sunday's - and five consecutive conference title games, and he just won his second National Football League most valuable player award. Along the way, the once-in-a-generation talent has attracted outsize attention - and investment - to this quiet Midwestern city previously known mostly for its barbecue and pleasant living.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders featured on Good Morning America

PHOENIX — KC Wolf and a group of Chiefs cheerleaders had a special shoutout on Good Morning America on Friday. KMBC was there for a behind the scenes look at the feature, including some young fans. The Chiefs cheerleaders are busy with Super Bowl activities. Thursday’s snow storm delayed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Super Bowl Jewelry: Cheer on the Chiefs and Eagles in Style

Let me start by saying I don’t have a horse in this race. I’ll be watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m., but truthfully: I’m just there for the halftime show. And if you’re a jewelry fan, you will be too. You know our girl Rihanna will be wearing something major.
KANSAS CITY, MO

