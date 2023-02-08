Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
SB Nation
3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl
This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
KMBC.com
Papa Johns crafts the 'Mama Kelce' Super Bowl pizza exclusively for Kansas City and Philadelphia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new item with a "Mama Kelce" endorsement is available only in Philly and Kansas City. For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will compete against each other. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have put...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Chiefs Fan Breaks Travis Kelce Super Bowl Directive, Potentially Jinxes Kansas City
When Travis Kelce asks you to do something, you should listen. One Kansas City Chiefs fan had to ruin it for the team, though. It isn’t often that players will ask fans to not taunt or tease another fanbase. But when it comes to the Rocky statue in Philadelphia, you gotta just leave it alone.
Chiefs milestones they could hit in the Super Bowl
There is a lot of history going into Super Bowl LVII.
Columbus Chiefs and Eagles fans prepare for Super Bowl matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, fan clubs for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their own celebrations. There are bars all around Columbus that are officially Eagles and Chiefs territory. Donerick’s Pub in Clintonville will be home of the Eagles Fans of Columbus. Chiefs […]
Houston Chronicle
King of K.C.: Patrick Mahomes brings investment, swagger to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He's the King of Kansas City, and his kingdom is having a moment. In five years, Kansas City's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances - including Sunday's - and five consecutive conference title games, and he just won his second National Football League most valuable player award. Along the way, the once-in-a-generation talent has attracted outsize attention - and investment - to this quiet Midwestern city previously known mostly for its barbecue and pleasant living.
KMBC.com
Lifelong Chiefs fan writes 'Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl' poem
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is full of anticipation ahead of Super Bowl 57. Lifelong Chiefs fan Lizzie Shelly channeled that excitement into a new poem. She said she got the creative itch and went for it. ‘Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl. ‘Twas the night before...
KMBC.com
Rihanna speaks to the media ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance
PHOENIX — Rihanna is speaking live in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The popstar is set to headline the show at halftime during the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles matchup. In an interview ahead of the game, Rihanna said if she were going to return to the...
Photos: A Red Friday rally, professional athletes and an Andy Reid impersonator. Scenes of Super Bowl fervor.
Kansas City Chiefs fans in Kansas City and in Phoenix for the Super Bowl are getting fired up for Sunday’s big game.
KMBC.com
Tickets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl still averaging more than $7,000
A lot of people show up each year to the Super Bowl and don't have tickets for the game. Many aren't planning on going and just want to party and attend the events. But there are those who are hoping for a last minute deal to get in the game.
KMBC.com
KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders featured on Good Morning America
PHOENIX — KC Wolf and a group of Chiefs cheerleaders had a special shoutout on Good Morning America on Friday. KMBC was there for a behind the scenes look at the feature, including some young fans. The Chiefs cheerleaders are busy with Super Bowl activities. Thursday’s snow storm delayed...
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans showing support for their Super Bowl bound team, even on office buildings
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The support for the Chiefs is all around Kansas City, even on office buildings. The WellSky building at City Place in Overland Park, Kansas, reflects the passing clouds in its windows during the day. But at night, especially these nights leading up to the Super...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Super Bowl Jewelry: Cheer on the Chiefs and Eagles in Style
Let me start by saying I don’t have a horse in this race. I’ll be watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m., but truthfully: I’m just there for the halftime show. And if you’re a jewelry fan, you will be too. You know our girl Rihanna will be wearing something major.
Comments / 0