Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) — PAOLI, Pa. (AP) — Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

The Paoli, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLVF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLVF

