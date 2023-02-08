Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) — PAOLI, Pa. (AP) — Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

The Paoli, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

