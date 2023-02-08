ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Lakewood Park’s Kauffman signs with Maine at Presque Isle

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian softball standout Sabrina Kauffman signed to play in college on Wednesday as the senior will suit up for the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Last year as a junior Kauffman hit .560 for the Panthers.

