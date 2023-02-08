Read full article on original website
The Khach: Meet Erin Watson
Grace Khachaturian got to sit down with Urbana-native, Erin Waston. We dive into a bit of her story and impact, the ministry YoungLives and trace back the roots of her heart for people. Full interview below:. Link to full podcast!
Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
UI, Carle Medical students create anti-fatigue vest helping surgeons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A team of medical students and bioengineering students at the U of I are working to help doctors stay alert during surgeries. They’re doing it with a new anti-fatigue vest. Bara Saadah, a fourth-year med student, said something like this has never been done before. The vest supports the surgeons’ neck, […]
Macon County Conservation District hosts Owl Prowl
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something to do that isn’t connected to Valentine’s Day, or that big sports event on Sunday? The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to their Owl Prowl event. The conservation district said everyone who participates in the program will learn what makes the forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special. Participants […]
Unique Valentine for someone you like…or maybe don’t
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, or maybe someone who has it all, even someone who did you wrong, The Scovill Zoo has your answer. You can adopt a hissing cockroach or naked mole rate in...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
Uzo Kitchen prepares Nigerian snack, ChinChin
I work at Carle as a Neurology nurse practitioner, but I started following my passion about two weeks ago sharing my food recipes on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The first food I made was Jollof Rice, a Nigerian dish and I have had people reach out to me for private lessons here in Champaign, and I have people in other parts of African (who do not cook Jollof as often as Nigerians), share the dishes they made based on my recipe.
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
Tolono Fire Chief urges community to call 911 for ‘non-emergencies’
Tolono Firefighters are encouraging you to call 911 instead of their station when you need help.
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend
Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
High school students name new Charleston Police K9
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him. Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in […]
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
