South Carolina State

Sonoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.2 million.

The Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.4 million, or $4.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.25 billion.

