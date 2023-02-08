Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.

John Chmura, owner of Tumbletown 2, tells 12 News one of the dryers caught fire Tuesday night after a lighter was inadvertently put in there by a customer.

“[The lighter] went off and that’s how the fire started,” Chmura explained.

The fire damaged six dryers in total, according to Chmura, but did not spread to the building itself.

Michelle Falcone, Chmura’s fiancé, tells 12 News that, while they’re devastated, they’re grateful no one was hurt.

The couple tells 12 News this should serve as a reminder to make sure the pockets on their clothing don’t contain anything flammable.

“Please check your pockets when you’re doing laundry,” Falcone said. “The smallest things can do a lot of damage.”

The laundromat remained closed Wednesday, though Chmura expects it to reopen Thursday.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Thousands of dryer fires are reported annually, according to the National Fire Prevention Association .

When it comes to preventing dryer fires, the National Fire Prevention Association suggests everyone to do the following:

Clean the lint filter before and after each cycle.

Turn the dryer off before leaving the house or going to sleep.

Don’t overload the dryer with clothes.

Have the dryer serviced and inspected by a professional.

Don’t dry anything flammable, such as foam, rubber or plastic.

Make sure the dryer vents aren’t restricted or blocked.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.