ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say

By Sarah Doiron, Dana Casullo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EzGB_0kh0IScP00

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.

John Chmura, owner of Tumbletown 2, tells 12 News one of the dryers caught fire Tuesday night after a lighter was inadvertently put in there by a customer.

“[The lighter] went off and that’s how the fire started,” Chmura explained.

The fire damaged six dryers in total, according to Chmura, but did not spread to the building itself.

RELATED: Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat

Michelle Falcone, Chmura’s fiancé, tells 12 News that, while they’re devastated, they’re grateful no one was hurt.

The couple tells 12 News this should serve as a reminder to make sure the pockets on their clothing don’t contain anything flammable.

“Please check your pockets when you’re doing laundry,” Falcone said. “The smallest things can do a lot of damage.”

The laundromat remained closed Wednesday, though Chmura expects it to reopen Thursday.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Thousands of dryer fires are reported annually, according to the National Fire Prevention Association .

When it comes to preventing dryer fires, the National Fire Prevention Association suggests everyone to do the following:

  • Clean the lint filter before and after each cycle.
  • Turn the dryer off before leaving the house or going to sleep.
  • Don’t overload the dryer with clothes.
  • Have the dryer serviced and inspected by a professional.
  • Don’t dry anything flammable, such as foam, rubber or plastic.
  • Make sure the dryer vents aren’t restricted or blocked.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
WEST WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Lighter In Pocket Starts Dryer Fire

Check your pockets before doing the next round of laundry. Fire officials have determined a cigarette lighter left in someone's pocket was what sparked a dryer fire in West Warwick Tuesday evening at "Tumbletown 2" on Main Street. Damage was done to several other machines, but the facility is expected...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Car catches fire on Interstate 95, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 South on Friday night, Rhode Island State Police said. ABC6 News crews were traveling to a reported house fire when they saw a sedan burst into flames in the breakdown lane near Thurberg Avenue. Rhode Island State Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, child struck by car in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — Warren police said a woman and child were hit by a car Friday while crossing the road. Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing Metacom Avenue when a car struck them. The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious...
WARREN, RI
Turnto10.com

Smoke billows from car at East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts

(WJAR) — Police and fire crews responded to a car fire on Thursday at an East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts. Photos sent in by a NBC 10 viewer through Chime In show large plumes of smoke billowing from a car. According to the viewer, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m....
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy