atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers seek to toughen penalties for dogfighting
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. A Senate committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve a bill that would apply Georgia’s racketeering law to dogfighting. It moves to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down. The schools will be renamed to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 10, 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Power outages across Georgia affect thousands
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Power outages impact thousands of residents in several Georgia counties, according to Georgia Power. As of 10 p.m, Georgia Power reported almost 14,000 residents were without power with 194 active outages. You can view the power outage map on Georgia Power website.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Notorious Atlanta school cheating case still lingers a decade after initial indictments
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Known as the largest cheating case in U.S. education history, the decade-old case involving former Atlanta Public Schools educators re-entered the spotlight Thursday, as an attorney for the six remaining defendants asked to withdraw from the case. Stephen Scarborough, currently a public defender, cited...
