Georgia lawmakers seek to toughen penalties for dogfighting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. A Senate committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve a bill that would apply Georgia’s racketeering law to dogfighting. It moves to...
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down. The schools will be renamed to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 10, 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles...
Power outages across Georgia affect thousands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Power outages impact thousands of residents in several Georgia counties, according to Georgia Power. As of 10 p.m, Georgia Power reported almost 14,000 residents were without power with 194 active outages. You can view the power outage map on Georgia Power website.
