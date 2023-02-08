ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant

MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
MARKLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wboi.org

Bill would encourage 'advanced recycling' in Indiana, but how much gets recycled?

State lawmakers want to encourage more companies that chemically recycle plastic to come to Indiana. Things like toothpaste tubes often can’t be recycled because they’re made up of multiple kinds of plastic and certain additives. Companies like Brightmark in northeast Indiana use heat and chemical processes to break down plastics into materials that can be used again.
INDIANA STATE
hot96.com

211 Day Is Saturday

Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

'The Refuge' opens in southern Indiana for displaced children

AUSTIN, Ind. — Beds in Austin, Indiana, will soon serve as a safe space for displaced children. It's called The Refuge. The executive director, Robert Milner, says there are several reasons a child may be there, including abuse and neglect, domestic violence, or guardians who have been arrested. “The...
AUSTIN, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IN State Parks prep for next year’s total solar eclipse

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Parks’ preparations for next year’s solar eclipse are well underway as officials work to plan and prep park locations, events and programs, travel ways, volunteers, bathroom access, emergency services, merchandise, and more for the expected crowds. While it’s still a little too early to tell exactly how many […]
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy