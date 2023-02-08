Read full article on original website
miamitimesonline.com
$3M donation renames St. Thomas law school after Ben Crump
St. Thomas University has renamed its law school after famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose law firm made a $1 million donation to the university. The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law was unveiled Feb. 8, making it the first law school in the nation named after a practicing Black attorney.
miamitimesonline.com
Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police...
WSVN-TV
African-American pioneer honored with sign in Downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami pioneer was honored on Friday for his efforts in the community. Alexander Lightbourne was recognized with a street named after him. The signage will encompass the area of Northwest First Court between Fifth and Eighth streets in Downtown Miami. Lightbourne was one of 162 black...
Parents Horrified After Miami Preschool Paints Kids in Blackface for Black History Month
A group of Miami parents are pushing back against their children’s preschool for dressing up at least three kids in blackface during a lesson on Black History Month. Last week, parents circulated a photo of three toddlers at Studio Kids school who appeared to have brown paint covering their faces, the Miami Herald reported. Courtney Politis, a parent who has since un-enrolled her child, told the Herald she sent school director Patricia Vitale a copy of the photo, writing, “This is racist.” According to screenshots obtained by the Herald, Vitale asked, “What is racist?” Another parent told the Herald they are unsure whether to trust Studio Kids teachers moving forward. Vitale eventually sent a message to all parents addressing the incident: “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience,” she said.Read it at ThMiami Herald
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Eric Morris, Jr. is a Prospect to Watch
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
aclufl.org
Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents Seek Injunction to Block Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map for November Elections
MIAMI, FL – Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a motion for preliminary injunction in the lawsuit representing Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and five individual city residents who are challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
wlrn.org
FHSAA agrees to remove menstrual history questions from student athlete forms
This story has been updated as of Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 p.m. The organization that governs high school sports in Florida agreed to remove controversial questions about menstrual history for student athletes, according to the Palm Beach Post. The form, itself, is mandatory, but — under the previous...
floridapolitics.com
Seven advocacy groups back Martin Zilber for Miami City Commission
They join the city’s largest police union in backing him for the District 2 seat. More than half a dozen advocacy groups are throwing their support behind former Judge Martin Zilber’s bid for the Miami City Commission. On Thursday, Zilber’s campaign announced the endorsements of five unions, one...
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL
Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
Nurses Protest Outside Miami V-A Medical Center For Better Salaries
Miami V-A nurses make 39-percent less than their counterparts, making it nearly impossible to recruit and retain staffers.
Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
wlrn.org
A hidden gem for independent movie fans in Boca Raton closes
A signature theater for fans of foreign and independent films in Boca Raton is shutting down. The Living Room Theater, a cozy movie theater and café at Florida Atlantic University, closed its doors on Feb. 9th. The South Florida cinema is just the latest victim of a dwindling independent and commercial theater scene.
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
flkeysnews.com
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
WPTV
Former Clemson, Florida offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng dies at 21
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former offensive lineman at Clemson and Florida has died, the schools acknowledged in statements released Friday. Kaleb Boateng transferred to Florida in 2021 after playing sparingly in two seasons at Clemson. He joined the Gators as a walk-on and did not appear in a game.
