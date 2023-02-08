Cardinals bolster defensive, offensive lines in new mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals could upgrade many positions this offseason. Perhaps their biggest needs come in the offensive line and the defensive front.

The future of four of the Cardinals’ five starting offensive linemen are uncertain. Defensive linemen J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen is a free agent, while they need an impact pass rusher.

In a new three-round mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, the Cardinals use their three top picks to bolster both the offensive and defensive fronts.

Here are the picks the Cardinals make in these projections.

Round 1: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Carter is considered by many to be the best player in the draft. With Watt retiring, if Allen is re-signed and Carter is added to the mix, the Cardinals would have a great defensive interior.

Round 2: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

The Cardinals add a pass rusher in the second round. He is 6-3 and 253 lbs, playing through his senior season at Auburn.

He had 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2022 but his most productive year was 2021. He had nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. Each of the last two seasons he had a pair of forced fumbles. He also had an interception in 2022.

Round 3: Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

Center Rodney Hudson could retire, while Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez, Cody Ford, Max Garcia and Kelvin Beachum are all set to be free agents.

Schmitz played center for Minnesota and got reps at guard at the Senior Bowl.

It is a move that makes sense.