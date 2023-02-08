ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cardinals bolster defensive, offensive lines in new mock draft

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7Cga_0kh0IFOC00

The Arizona Cardinals could upgrade many positions this offseason. Perhaps their biggest needs come in the offensive line and the defensive front.

The future of four of the Cardinals’ five starting offensive linemen are uncertain. Defensive linemen J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen is a free agent, while they need an impact pass rusher.

In a new three-round mock draft from Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling, the Cardinals use their three top picks to bolster both the offensive and defensive fronts.

Here are the picks the Cardinals make in these projections.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Round 1: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6Rdp_0kh0IFOC00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carter is considered by many to be the best player in the draft. With Watt retiring, if Allen is re-signed and Carter is added to the mix, the Cardinals would have a great defensive interior.

Round 2: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

The Cardinals add a pass rusher in the second round. He is 6-3 and 253 lbs, playing through his senior season at Auburn.

He had 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2022 but his most productive year was 2021. He had nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. Each of the last two seasons he had a pair of forced fumbles. He also had an interception in 2022.

Round 3: Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txq9O_0kh0IFOC00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Center Rodney Hudson could retire, while Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez, Cody Ford, Max Garcia and Kelvin Beachum are all set to be free agents.

Schmitz played center for Minnesota and got reps at guard at the Senior Bowl.

It is a move that makes sense.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame loses freshman for spring football

Freshman safety Adon Shuler’s first journey through spring football is over before it really ever began. Just a month after arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as he enrolled early after signing with the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the spring months according to a report by Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Panthers offer a 'windfall of draft picks' for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Are the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson getting closer to a divorce? And if they are, can the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers somehow come in on the rebound?. On Saturday afternoon, a report from NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo gave us the latest look into the ongoing contract negotiations between the Ravens and 2019’s Most Valuable Player. With Jackson’s deal set to expire, Baltimore is expected to utilize the franchise tag if a long-term agreement is not reached in the coming weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy