Trinity County Sheriff: 1 found dead after structure fire in Weaverville Friday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead following a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street in Weaverville on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. TCSO says that explosions were reported in the area as well. When deputies and...
One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Motorcycle Rider Injured After Accident on Highway 101
According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, a motorcycle rider is injured following a traffic collision around 3:18 p.m. on Highway 101 near Orick. An ambulance has been requested. It is unknown if another vehicle is involved or if this is a solo-vehicle accident. Information suggests that part of Highway...
Fortuna Police Offer a Sweetheart of a Valentine’s Deal
We’re not sure how serious they are…but, the Fortuna Police Department has joined with a number of law enforcement agencies across the nation offering a “Valentine’s Week Special.”. The Facebook post notes that Valentine’s Day is arriving soon and asks, “Do you have an ex-Valentine that...
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman
Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
Son of missing woman speaks on time-sensitive search efforts near Gasquet
DEL NORTE, Calif. — The son of the missing woman in Del Norte County is shocked over his mother's disappearance and is asking for more people to help assist with the search to find her mom after a dog they were with was found. She, along with her husband,...
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements Coming to ACV, aka The California Redwood Coast — Humboldt County Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Flights Expected to be Impacted for 12-Day Window in August 2023. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994.
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
Blue Ox Millworks Honored for Historical and Restorative Significance
Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a permanent historical plaque recognizing their historic significance in a ceremony hosted by The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. Blue Ox Millworks has served Eureka and Humboldt County since 1973, originally opening as a...
In the Emerald Triangle as Animal Shelters Are Reaching Capacity, Euthanizing Animals Looms as Terrible but Possible Option
Economic woes are hitting shelter animals hard, as would-be adopters struggle with rising costs, housing insecurity, and the difficulty of finding affordable veterinary care. The result is that animal shelters across the country are at capacity. Some shelters have even re-instituted the practice of euthanizing for lack of space. Mendocino...
Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn: An ‘infectious laugh’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn, loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, and wonderful friend, born in...
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
Local Cannabis Companies and Non-Profits Join Humanity Heroes in Distributing Full Backpacks to the Unhoused in Eureka
Los Angeles-based non-profit Humanity Heroes is returning to Eureka for its third annual day of giving. On February 25, the non-profit will distribute 300 backpacks filled with the unhoused community’s most-requested daily essentials. The ‘Humanity Pack Campaign’ began in Los Angeles when cannabis entrepreneur Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis felt moved...
