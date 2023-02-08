Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Savannah on Wheels hosts 'Last Stop Loved Cupid Ride' to benefit local animal rescue
Savannah on Wheels held an event on Saturday to raise money and awareness for a local animal rescue. The Last Stop Loved Cupid Ride is a police-escorted five-mile bicycle ride through Savannah's Historic District. The event benefits Georgia Rescue, Rehabilitation & Relocation (GRRR), which is a 501(c)(3) rescue organization that serves the Savannah area.
WJCL
Inside the Savannah Philharmonic: an interactive tour for students
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four thousand Savannah Chatham County Public School students were treated to a performance by the Savannah Philharmonic at the Johnny Mercer Theater on Thursday. "Music is so special because it crosses all of the subject areas. We apply math through rhythm. We apply literacy through music...
Comments / 0