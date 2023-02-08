Read full article on original website
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
Illinois governor signs House bills, abolishes life without parole for those under 21
ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker today signed several House bills into law, including changes to prison sentencing. House Bill 1064 abolishes life without parole for people under 21. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2024. HB 2542 allows certain individuals who were previously convicted of a felony to legally...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Looking To Hire
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations. IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. For more information click here.
New law modernizes name change process for prior felons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious
(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces Successes, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP), local law enforcement and community partners work to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs prevalence in neighborhoods across the state, and ISP is recapping its 2022 success. In 2022, according to the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs)...
Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success
While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
3-year-old boy dead in Springfield from blunt force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week. EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival. Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
Macon County judge issues third temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – A third temporary restraining order has been issued in another case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. In Macon County, Judge Rodney Forbes followed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in issuing the order restraining Illinois from enforcing the law. But the order does not apply to the whole state, it only applies to the named plaintiffs and the association “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," which has hundreds named in the order. ...
State Lawmaker Wants Armed Guards in All Chicago Gas Stations
Illinois lawmakers are weighing a new measure that would require gas stations and some other businesses to hire armed security guards during the hours they are open to the public. State Representative Thaddeus Jones (D-29th District), who is also the Mayor of Calumet City, said his “Armed Security Protection Act”...
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
