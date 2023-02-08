ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Officers arrest man accused of assaulting student in high school gym

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Moore High School basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Tuesday evening. According to Jefferson County Public Schools Richard Gatewood was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The arrest citation shows Gatewood got into an argument with a student who is also his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Boarding House Homicide Suspect Arrested

A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Hurricanes take the Cards in rematch of ACC season opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes blew the Cards away once again. University of Louisville faced University of Miami in a rematch of the ACC opener for both teams earlier this season. In that game the Cardinals fell 80-53 to the Hurricanes in December at the KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
LOUISVILLE, KY

