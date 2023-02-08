Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine charged with felony strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former UofL basketball player has been arrested, accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to an arrest slip, Robbie Valentine, 59, was charged with second-degree felony strangulation charge on Thursday. The next morning, it was amended to first-degree. The incident was reported Thursday evening around 10...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
WLKY.com
26-year-old arrested after confessing to multiple counts of child molestation in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville police have arrested a 26-year-old man and are charging him with multiple accounts of child molestation. Police said they received reports on Feb. 2 about child molestation occurring in a Jeffersonville neighborhood. A 10-year-old girl told school staff that Caleb Watson had molested her. Staff...
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest addition to Shawnee Goodman’s home is a little furrier, and a lot more energetic than she may have asked for. Yet, she’s grown close to Bentley, her three-year-old blue heeler. “He’s very close,” Goodman said. “He’s very loving. He’s very affectionate.”...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the one-man swim teams at two Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools swimmers prove you don’t need a team to be the best, you just need hard work. Swimmers Adrian Harrison and Kyrece Wilcox got their starts in the sport in different ways. “I started swimming in 6th grade when I came...
WHAS 11
Officers arrest man accused of assaulting student in high school gym
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Moore High School basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Tuesday evening. According to Jefferson County Public Schools Richard Gatewood was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The arrest citation shows Gatewood got into an argument with a student who is also his...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Dash camera shows moments Louisville man leads police on chase into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Exclusive dash camera video shows a police chase that stretched from southern Jefferson County into northern Oldham County. "It's just one, two, three, four [police cars] – As you keep going, you can just see more and more of them," said Ashley Uber, a witness.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police chase through Louisville and into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in jail after police say he nearly hit an officer and led police on a chase into Oldham County. It started in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood where police say an officer was nearly hit by a car they think was stolen. The suspect,...
wvih.com
Boarding House Homicide Suspect Arrested
A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
WLKY.com
Hurricanes take the Cards in rematch of ACC season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes blew the Cards away once again. University of Louisville faced University of Miami in a rematch of the ACC opener for both teams earlier this season. In that game the Cardinals fell 80-53 to the Hurricanes in December at the KFC Yum! Center.
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
Wave 3
3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family. 16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6. Police have since arrested...
