ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

FAQs: Killington Forward

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

In response to comments and questions heard around town, on the slopes and at the public hearing, Jan. 30, the Killington Select Board answers questions on what voters need to know to be informed about Killington Forward before voting March 7 on Article 5.

What is Killington Forward?

Killington Forward is a comprehensive, multi-phased plan to develop municipal water infrastructure, rebuild an improved Killington Road, allow for the development of Six Peaks  Village, and lay the groundwork for workforce housing. It will be paid for by a combination of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) as well as some grants and forgivable loans. On the March 2023 ballot, the town is asking voters to authorize, with a vote on Article #5, a not-to-exceed debt limit of $47 million ($26 million low interest loan and $21 million municipal bond) for Phase 1 of the project.

What is Tax Increment Financing (TIF)?

A TIF District is an area in which tax revenue generated from new development (in this case, the Six Peaks Village and Resort area) is utilized for public projects (in this case, water and road infrastructure) that support the private investment in the District.

Taxes from the original value of a property continue to go to the state Education Fund and Killington’s annual budget. The “increment” is the difference between the original value of the property and the developed value of the property. A portion of the taxes on the “incremental value” during and after development of the project can be used to finance “TIF Debt” right away.

Will voting for Killington Forward affect my taxes?

No. The water and road project in Phase 1 is paid for by a combination of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) as well as a $2.3 million ARPA grant and a $3.6 million fully forgivable loan for emerging contaminants. The cost of the project will be paid for by property taxes incurred by the newly developed residential units and retail spaces of Six Peaks Village.

What financial protection does the Town have  if moving forward with a developer?

The town spent much of 2022 negotiating a development agreement with Great Gulf (the Six Peaks developer) to secure the financing of this infrastructure investment. This agreement was vetted by the state (Vermont Economic Progress Council) and a third party economic consultant, who determined that this provides for municipal protection for a project this size.

The development agreement states that Great Gulf will allow the town to raise the land value to the needed assessment to raise enough taxes to pay the bond. The taxes needed to cover debt service are proportionately very small for the scale of the Great Gulf business entity.

The Development Agreement requires that the developer pays the taxes in order to pay for the bond, regardless of economic conditions. Conditions stay with the land regardless of the owner.

How will the town manage the long-term intricacies of TIF financial management?

Killington’s Select Board created a new position specifically to manage the financial and accounting scope of this project. Mark DeCota was hired as the Finance Director in 2022. In the proposed FY24 budget, there is also an Assistant Accountant position recommended, pending the passing of Article #5.

Who will own the water infrastructure and will new users of the municipal water have to pay for it?

The town of Killington will be the owner of the water system. As with any municipal water system, each user (including Great Gulf) will be charged service fees to cover the operations and maintenance and will be responsible for their own individual connections to the transmission line. The capital cost of building the system will be covered by the TIF and grants and will not create any additional fee for users.

Will I be consulted if the road construction or pipe installation affects my property?

The town will make every attempt to stay within its right of way. However, if permission is needed for impact to private property, the town will be in touch on a case by case basis.

What are we doing about workforce housing?

Access to clean municipal water is critical for the development of any housing. In fact, affordable housing developers will not consider sites without municipal water and the cost of providing water makes the development of workforce housing unachievable.

The creation of this system will provide water down Killington Road to Ravine Road in Phase 1 and will open up eventual opportunities for parcels to be redeveloped or units to be added to existing properties. Meanwhile, the town also is taking further steps to ensure workforce housing will be secured on Killington Road. Details of these efforts will be announced in the coming weeks.

How will parking be affected by the construction of Phase 1 and the ultimate development of the Village?

According to Michael Sneyd of Great Gulf, every space at Killington Resort that is being displaced will be replaced. In addition, all new condo units will have underground parking. Four parking areas will feed lifts, and a system of shuttles will become even more readily available.

How does the creation of new residential units in the village, which will primarily be second homes, help our community?

There is a shortage of available housing at all price points around the entire state. In Killington, the problem has been magnified as second homeowners purchase the stock intended for year-round residents. This addition of housing supply at Six Peaks will ease the pressure both for residents and visitors.

Mike Solimano and Michael Sneyd have also indicated that Six Peaks Village will add new community gathering spaces, special events, and year-round retail and hospitality interest.

The post FAQs: Killington Forward appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Times

TIF vote will have big impact

Dear Editor, There are few times in our lives when we have the opportunity to have the impact that we, Killington voters, have this March on Town Meeting Day. The last time someone or something had an impact this great […] Read More The post TIF vote will have big impact appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Info session set for Telephone Gap projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service invites comments for the proposed Telephone Gap Integrated Resource Project located on the Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain National Forest. The 72,250-acre project area includes National Forest System lands […] Read More The post Info session set for Telephone Gap projects appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Hotels in Rutland: A look back to yesteryear

By Mary Ellen Shaw There is talk of building a hotel in downtown Rutland in the same location where the Berwick Hotel once stood. That hotel was destroyed by fire 50 years ago and since then the spot has been […] Read More The post Hotels in Rutland: A look back to yesteryear appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

VFFC plans ‘Rutland County Eats,’ a community meal initiative

RUTLAND—With the Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) federally funded pandemic recovery program ending March 31, 2023, the Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) is “stepping up to the plate” to provide a sustainable long-term solution to food insecurity in Rutland County. Rutland […] Read More The post VFFC plans ‘Rutland County Eats,’ a community meal initiative  appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Too late for business as usual

By Richard Hopkins Editor’s note: Richard Hopkins is a retired public health official who has devoted himself to volunteer activities to try to reduce climate change. He is a member of the board of the Climate Economy Action Center of […] Read More The post Too late for business as usual appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Tell a Friend tour with Andy Parry

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.—KILLINGTON—Join in for a traveling freeskiing demo tour that focuses on fun and eating pizza! Come ski with Andy Parry and the “Tell A Friend Tour” crew at the Woodward Killington Mountain Park. Guest skiers […] Read More The post Tell a Friend tour with Andy Parry appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Cold Rolled: Pine Hill Partnership hosts annual fatbike fest

Sun, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.—RUTLAND—Rutland Cold Rolled Fatbike Festival is back for its third year! Cold Rolled offers a day of fatbike stoke on cold-rolled singletrack!  Join in Sunday as fatbikers from around New England and New York gather in […] Read More The post Rutland Cold Rolled: Pine Hill Partnership hosts annual fatbike fest appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mentor Connector’s John Woodward invests in our youth

By Liz DiMarco Weinmann Long before recently launched Vermont nonprofits began promising to help disengaged youths “feel valued and experience belonging,” there was Mentor Connector. Working with families, educators, caretakers, business leaders, and other nonprofits, Mentor Connector offers a broad […] Read More The post Mentor Connector’s John Woodward invests in our youth appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Brandon receives $7,200 grant for preservation

Brandon is one of seven Vermont towns that received grant funding through the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. A total of $56,905 was awarded for projects through the Certified Local Government (CLG) program […] Read More The post Brandon receives $7,200 grant for preservation appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
Mountain Times

Hartland board member criticized for overstepping

By Curt Peterson Hartland’s five-member Select Board aired some internal issues at Monday evening’s meeting, Feb. 6. Town Manager David Ormiston described a phone call he received from Ann Gammell, chief engineer of the highway division at the Vermont Agency […] Read More The post Hartland board member criticized for overstepping appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Preparations begin for Poem Town 10th anniversary

Preparations are beginning for Poem Town Randolph’s 10th anniversary celebration in April, National Poetry Month.  Several exciting poetry events are planned, including readings by well-known Vermont poets, a poetry with music event, a poetry open mic, and the beloved Farmer […] Read More The post Preparations begin for Poem Town 10th anniversary appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RANDOLPH, VT
Mountain Times

Covid levels rise on western side of Vermont

Staff report The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC reported that five counties, all located on the western side of the state bordering New York, had their Covid levels rise from “low” to “medium” as of Thursday, Feb. 2; […] Read More The post Covid levels rise on western side of Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Crazy cold

By Merisa Sherman It was quiet. A little too quiet. An eerie quiet. No fresh animal tracks on the ground, no wind moving the trees around. It’s so cold, you feel like even the surrounding air must be frozen even […] Read More The post Crazy cold appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Stone Valley Arts introduces Diane Bargiel as executive director

Stone Valley Arts (SVA) announced recently that Diane Bargiel is the new executive director at the arts center. With over 35 years of experience in the performing arts as a presenter, educator, performer, manager, and division and department chair, Bargiel […] Read More The post Stone Valley Arts introduces Diane Bargiel as executive director appeared first on The Mountain Times.
POULTNEY, VT
Mountain Times

Ludlow Rotary hears from Expeditionary School at Black River Board member Patrick Pullinen

 The Ludlow Rotary Club heard from Pat Pullinen of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) board of directors on Jan. 11. The school is now in its third year of operation, offering project based learning to students in grades […] Read More The post Ludlow Rotary hears from Expeditionary School at Black River Board member Patrick Pullinen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
Mountain Times

RNESU superintendent full of hope and pragmatism

By Erica A. Langston/Addison County Independent  BRANDON — This fall, Kristin Hubert, the new superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union (RNESU), welcomed the school year with hope and pragmatism. Six months into her tenure, it’s these sentiments that continue […] Read More The post RNESU superintendent full of hope and pragmatism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Castleton Community Seniors celebrates 25 years

The Castleton Community Seniors held a 25th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1.  Over 50 members and guests attended the dinner and watched a PowerPoint presentation with photos from the past 25 years showing the men and women whose vision […] Read More The post Castleton Community Seniors celebrates 25 years appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

Gun found near dumpster at Rutland High School

Staff report Principal Greg Schillinger said an inoperable firearm was found near a dumpster at Rutland High School on Feb. 6. Schillinger sent a letter to parents on Feb. 6, explaining the gun appeared to be left over the weekend.  […] Read More The post Gun found near dumpster at Rutland High School  appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
960
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy