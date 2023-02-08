Effective: 2023-02-11 21:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Winn, Grant, Caldwell and La Salle Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 32.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO