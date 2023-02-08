Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.4 Sat 6 pm CST 13.9 13.9 13.6
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 08:01:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Jackson 28.0 27.8 Sat 7 pm CST 29.0 27.8 27.2
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Lowndes, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 22:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Water begins to back up into higher agricultural and pasture lands, mainly on the Simpson County side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Rockport 25.0 30.3 Sat 7 pm CST 30.2 29.8 28.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding is occurring south of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 19.8 Sat 6 pm CST 20.2 19.9 19.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water covers Old Highway 27 about 7 miles north of Monticello near Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 24.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.2 Sat 7 pm CST 26.1 25.9 25.6
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 22:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 22:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 21:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Winn, Grant, Caldwell and La Salle Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 32.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.8 feet on 12/04/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0