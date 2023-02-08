Trey Lance opens up about 'hard' 2022, competition with Brock Purdy

For a couple of young 20-something NFL quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy carry themselves like seasoned vets with the media.

Lance joined the Rich Eisen Show on Super Bowl radio row in Arizona on Wednesday and opened about his tough second year in the NFL, as he played just five quarters before suffering a season-ending foot/ankle injury in Week 2.

“It was hard. It was hard for sure,” Lance said. “Ups and downs throughout the year. It got easier when I found my role. I went in, probably a few weeks after my surgery and just talked to (coach) Kyle (Shanahan), like, ‘Man what could I do?’”

Lance stayed in the quarterback meetings and traveled with the team when he was able. Once Jimmy Garoppolo got injured in Week 13, Lance said he started to work intensively with the coaching staff and Brock Purdy to develop the game plan.

“I needed something to feel like I was contributing,” Lance said. “That was the hardest thing for me, was getting to that spot where I’m feeling good, I’m in the meetings, I’m asking the right questions, but I didn’t feel like I was truly helping. When Jimmy was playing, Jimmy’s a vet, he’s done it and played at a very high level. But once Brock took over, I felt like I needed to help. Whatever it was, base-down pressures, third-down pressures, red zone, I just tried to help as much as I could.”

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 and will need six months to recover. Lance will be healthy and able to develop on the field this summer during offseason team activities and training camp, but said he doesn’t want the QB1 job handed to him.

“It wasn’t that situation and I wouldn’t want it to be that way,” Lance said. “Brock played way too well. Brock played at such a high level and handled himself the right way. I wouldn’t want it to be a situation where I’m just handed something. I feel horrible for Brock for his injury. For me, I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. Whether it’s his (injury) and he’s gonna be better for it or mine, I’m gonna be better for it. I’m excited to just get on the field and compete. That’s all I want an opportunity to do.”

Sitting next to the Lombardi Trophy, Lance said that shiny hardware was the ultimate goal.

“We’re gonna get there,” Lance said. “I was just with Christian actually on the flight yesterday. Christian McCaffrey, who’s my teammate now, which is pretty cool. Just throwing that out there – it’s pretty cool – Christian McCaffrey, like, that’s a guy. Just being able to talk about this opportunity. We’re close. We’re right there. Offensively, defensively.”

Lance sounds eager to get back on the field, as he also had some fightin’ words for defensive captain Fred Warner.

“Fred Warner’s the most intense human being I’ve ever been around and I can’t wait to just kick his butt during training camp,” Lance said with a smile. “He won’t participate during OTAs, because he doesn’t want the smoke. I’m just playing.”