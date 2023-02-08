ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trey Lance opens up about 'hard' 2022, competition with Brock Purdy

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SF6d_0kh0HsPO00

For a couple of young 20-something NFL quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy carry themselves like seasoned vets with the media.

Lance joined the Rich Eisen Show on Super Bowl radio row in Arizona on Wednesday and opened about his tough second year in the NFL, as he played just five quarters before suffering a season-ending foot/ankle injury in Week 2.

“It was hard. It was hard for sure,” Lance said. “Ups and downs throughout the year. It got easier when I found my role. I went in, probably a few weeks after my surgery and just talked to (coach) Kyle (Shanahan), like, ‘Man what could I do?’”

Lance stayed in the quarterback meetings and traveled with the team when he was able. Once Jimmy Garoppolo got injured in Week 13, Lance said he started to work intensively with the coaching staff and Brock Purdy to develop the game plan.

“I needed something to feel like I was contributing,” Lance said. “That was the hardest thing for me, was getting to that spot where I’m feeling good, I’m in the meetings, I’m asking the right questions, but I didn’t feel like I was truly helping. When Jimmy was playing, Jimmy’s a vet, he’s done it and played at a very high level. But once Brock took over, I felt like I needed to help. Whatever it was, base-down pressures, third-down pressures, red zone, I just tried to help as much as I could.”

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 and will need six months to recover. Lance will be healthy and able to develop on the field this summer during offseason team activities and training camp, but said he doesn’t want the QB1 job handed to him.

“It wasn’t that situation and I wouldn’t want it to be that way,” Lance said. “Brock played way too well. Brock played at such a high level and handled himself the right way. I wouldn’t want it to be a situation where I’m just handed something. I feel horrible for Brock for his injury. For me, I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. Whether it’s his (injury) and he’s gonna be better for it or mine, I’m gonna be better for it. I’m excited to just get on the field and compete. That’s all I want an opportunity to do.”

Sitting next to the Lombardi Trophy, Lance said that shiny hardware was the ultimate goal.

“We’re gonna get there,” Lance said. “I was just with Christian actually on the flight yesterday. Christian McCaffrey, who’s my teammate now, which is pretty cool. Just throwing that out there – it’s pretty cool – Christian McCaffrey, like, that’s a guy. Just being able to talk about this opportunity. We’re close. We’re right there. Offensively, defensively.”

Lance sounds eager to get back on the field, as he also had some fightin’ words for defensive captain Fred Warner.

“Fred Warner’s the most intense human being I’ve ever been around and I can’t wait to just kick his butt during training camp,” Lance said with a smile. “He won’t participate during OTAs, because he doesn’t want the smoke. I’m just playing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL wife reveals secrets of the league

Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Sean Payton sends Rob Gronkowski message

After a very brief retirement from his coaching career, longtime NFL head coach Sean Payton is back in the league as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And just a few days after formally accepting the job, it looks like he’s already (jokingly) recruiting some of his former Fox coworkers to come out Read more... The post Sean Payton sends Rob Gronkowski message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Makes His Opinion On Kyler Murray Very Clear

Before deciding to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos, there were several teams Sean Payton considered. One of those teams was the Arizona Cardinals. Following comments from Payton's former colleague at Fox, Terry Bradshaw, the new Broncos coach wanted to set the record straight about his ...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Joe Montana Asked To Pick Between Himself, Tom Brady

Since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, the debate about who is the greatest quarterback of all time has raged with more intensity than ever. Among NFL fans, Brady has been the most popular choice. However, quite a few prominent voices say they would still take former San ...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
espnswfl.com

Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game

In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Kittle shared moments that showed Purdy was ready for NFL

George Kittle and Brock Purdy certainly developed a rapport once the rookie quarterback took over as San Francisco's starter. As Kittle was making the rounds at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row in Phoenix, the 49ers' star tight end revealed three moments that proved to him that Purdy was ready for the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Names His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Coaches

During this Friday's edition of Undisputed, Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his Mt. Rushmore of NFL head coaches.  At the top of the mountain is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The six-time Super Bowl champion still has some gas left in the tank at this stage in his career. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

J.J. Watt reveals surprising future plans

Last month, legendary defensive end J.J. Watt made the stunning decision to retire even though he can still play at a high level. Given his love for the game, many have speculated that Watt might consider moving into coaching in the future. But that doesn’t seem to be in his future. During an appearance on Read more... The post J.J. Watt reveals surprising future plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy