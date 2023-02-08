ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Good Samaritan in Edgewater

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who attempted to intervene on a previous attack of a man and a woman in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night. Isis Monae, of the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road, was arrested approximately 13 hours...
5 Teens Seriously Injured in High-Speed Crash in Kane County

Five teens were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a serious crash at approximately 2:50 a.m. near 44W911 Dietrich Road and discovered that a 2019 Honda HR-V occupied by five teens had struck a tree.
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
Elk Grove Village Man Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Fined $1,000 for Breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.
Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed

With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
