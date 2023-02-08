Read full article on original website
Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Good Samaritan in Edgewater
A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who attempted to intervene on a previous attack of a man and a woman in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night. Isis Monae, of the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road, was arrested approximately 13 hours...
16-Year-Old Charged in Murder of 2 Teens Outside Benito Juarez High School
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that left two teens dead and another two wounded in December. The teen is being charged as an adult, facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces...
Teen in Custody After Entering Suburban Home, Holding Grandmother and 3 Kids at Gunpoint
A suburban teen is in custody after he allegedly held a grandmother and three children at gunpoint inside of their Park Ridge home, one of several home invasions he’s accused of undertaking. According to police, the 17-year-old Itasca resident is facing home invasion charges in connection with the incident,...
Woman in Custody After Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed in Edgewater Trying to Stop Attack
A woman is in custody hours after a good Samaritan was fatally stabbed while trying to stop an attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say. Charges were pending in the case hours after the attack was first reported, police told NBC Chicago Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, Chicago police detectives...
‘Justice For Julian:' Family and Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For 18-Year-old Shot In Chicago's Ashburn Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man from south suburban Alsip is in critical condition after being shot while riding in a car with friends in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood, according to his family. “My nephew is just a good kid and for him to go through this, it’s hard,” said the victim’s aunt,...
5 Teens Seriously Injured in High-Speed Crash in Kane County
Five teens were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in unincorporated Hampshire Township in Kane County early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a serious crash at approximately 2:50 a.m. near 44W911 Dietrich Road and discovered that a 2019 Honda HR-V occupied by five teens had struck a tree.
Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Highland Park Shooting, Gifted Mobility Bike
Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was left fighting for his life after the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, has been gifted a mobility bike thanks to donations through "Project Mobility." Project Mobility is an organization that works to provide modified bicycles to improve mobility for individuals with...
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham
A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
‘Sick to My Stomach:' Neighbors Shocked After Girl Dies From Gunshot Wound After Finding Weapon in NW Indiana Residence
Neighbors are left devastated after a 2-year-old girl died after she apparently shot herself after finding a gun inside of a northwest Indiana mobile home. “It was awful. It made me sick to my stomach that this happened,” Felicia Snodgrass says. Snodgrass lives next door, and on Tuesday morning...
Lawsuit Filed by Man Critically Wounded in Lincoln Park Attack Blames CPD's Non-Pursuit Policy
A lawsuit filed by a former culinary student against the Chicago Police Department and Mayor Lori Lightfoot alleges that CPD's non-pursuit policy is to blame for a shooting attack in Lincoln Park last year that left him critically wounded. Dakotah Earley, 24, sustained gunshot wounds to the head and back...
City of Evanston Hands Out Free Gun Locks to Residents in Hope of Preventing Accidental Shootings
The city of Evanston is taking action addressing gun safety following a recent incident in which police say a teenager brought a gun to school. “The purpose of this program is to limit young people having easy access to them for guns,” said outreach worker Monday Bamgbose. “It’s used to prevent guns being in the hands of the wrong people.”
7-Eleven to Pay $91M to Suburban Chicago Man Who Lost Both Legs in Storefront Crash
A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery for the case,...
Elk Grove Village Man Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Fined $1,000 for Breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.
Residents Displaced By Deadly High-Rise Fire on South Side Frustrated They Cannot Enter Their Homes
Frustration is growing for people displaced by a deadly high-rise fire on Chicago's South Side. The blaze happened on Jan. 25 in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, which fire investigators later determined was caused by careless use of smoking materials on the building's 15th floor. One woman was killed in...
8-Year-Old at Center of #MollyStrong Movement Dies of Cancer, Family Announces in Emotional Post
An 8-year-old girl who captured hearts amid her battle with stage four cancer and became the center of #MollyStrong messages across the Chicago area and beyond has passed away, her family announced in an emotional post on social media. Molly Morris died at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, her mother, Erin Morris,...
CPD's Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan Leaving the Force, Sources Say
The Chicago Police Department's chief of detectives, Brendan Deenihan, is leaving the department and the force, multiple sources told NBC 5. Deenihan will be transitioning to a job in the private sector, the sources said. Deenihan has spent 26 years with the Chicago Police Department, including at one point as...
Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed
With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
First Look For Charity Provides a Sneak Peek of Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest, kicks off Saturday, but several thousand people got a first look at all the excitement for a good cause Friday night. “I tell everybody it’s like being a 50-year-old and going back to prom, dressing up and having a good time,” said one attendee.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Photos: Chicago 2023 Auto Show Kicks Off
From concept cars to brand new electric vehicles, nearly 1,000 automobiles are on display at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
