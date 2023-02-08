Warriors And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Oregon.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers will be without Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic and Justice Winslow.

Keon Johnson is questionable, while Drew Eubanks is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the evening with a 28-26 record in 54 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, as they are just 7-20 in the 27 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

That said, the Warriors are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-4 in the last ten games.

It's been an up-and-down season for the defending NBA Champions, but no one will want to face them in the NBA Playoffs regardless of what seed they end up with in April.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are 26-28 in 54 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Trail Blazers are 14-12 in the 26 games they have hosted in Oregon.

Last season, they missed the playoffs, but they have the talent to compete for a top-six seed.