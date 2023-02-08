ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Woman, 18, charged after lying about attempted kidnapping in Evanston

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police on Wednesday said that reports of an 18-year-old woman fighting off a kidnapping attempt last month in Evanston were false.

The woman, identified by police as Tianna Young, is now formally charged with lying to police after Evanston law enforcement officials say there were inconsistencies with Young’s account of events.

Upon follow-up interviews, Young admitted to lying to police about the kidnapping, police added.

According to police, around 4 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers responded to the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

Young told police she was talking in the same block on her way to work and had observed a small newer gray four-door vehicle driving towards her. She alleged that the car was parked across the street when two men exited the vehicle and tried to grab her.

Young told police she was able to fight them off and free herself before escaping to her place of employment.

Young is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. She will appear in court o March 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

