(SPRINGFIELD) About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing its new gun ban law against them after a third temporary restraining order (TRO) was issued yesterday. The ruling in Macon County Court in Decatur follows previous TRO’s in White and Effingham Counties which included another 2,556 plaintiffs in downstate Illinois. There are also several other pending lawsuits against the gun ban law throughout Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO