FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
wmay.com
Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week
There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
wmay.com
“A Springfield Farewell” to play on Lincoln’s 214 birthday weekend
Among this weekend’s events commemorating Lincoln’s Birthday will be a production of a Lincoln-themed play from a beloved local playwright. The late Ken Bradbury wrote “A Springfield Farewell” nearly 20 years. It depicts a fictionalized conversation between Abe and Mary Todd Lincoln just moments before the...
nprillinois.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (2/9/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing its new gun ban law against them after a third temporary restraining order (TRO) was issued yesterday. The ruling in Macon County Court in Decatur follows previous TRO’s in White and Effingham Counties which included another 2,556 plaintiffs in downstate Illinois. There are also several other pending lawsuits against the gun ban law throughout Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wmay.com
Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way
Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
wmay.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery to celebrate Black History Month too
During Black History Monty in February, visitors to Lincoln’s Tomb in Springfield will receive information about some of the prominent Black leaders who are buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Staff at the Tomb, which is also located at Oak Ridge, will distribute a set of four history education cards...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
wmay.com
Three more Sangamon County residents die of COVID-19
Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19 in the past week. That brings the local death toll to 443 in the three years since the pandemic began. Sangamon County remains at a low level of community transmission for the virus, but 15 Illinois counties are at...
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
wmay.com
New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records
(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University...
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
wmay.com
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
wmay.com
Springfield Police find pounds of cannabis – a loaded gun and ecstasy
Springfield Police have arrested a Texas man after more than 100 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday. Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 32-hundred block of Clear Lake Avenue around 3:15 am Friday. Police say the driver – 45-year-old Eric Johnson...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
1470 WMBD
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
