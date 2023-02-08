ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCIA

Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week

There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

“A Springfield Farewell” to play on Lincoln’s 214 birthday weekend

Among this weekend’s events commemorating Lincoln’s Birthday will be a production of a Lincoln-themed play from a beloved local playwright. The late Ken Bradbury wrote “A Springfield Farewell” nearly 20 years. It depicts a fictionalized conversation between Abe and Mary Todd Lincoln just moments before the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location

The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (2/9/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing its new gun ban law against them after a third temporary restraining order (TRO) was issued yesterday. The ruling in Macon County Court in Decatur follows previous TRO’s in White and Effingham Counties which included another 2,556 plaintiffs in downstate Illinois. There are also several other pending lawsuits against the gun ban law throughout Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way

Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Oak Ridge Cemetery to celebrate Black History Month too

During Black History Monty in February, visitors to Lincoln’s Tomb in Springfield will receive information about some of the prominent Black leaders who are buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Staff at the Tomb, which is also located at Oak Ridge, will distribute a set of four history education cards...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Panda Express opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
ARGENTA, IL
wmay.com

Three more Sangamon County residents die of COVID-19

Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19 in the past week. That brings the local death toll to 443 in the three years since the pandemic began. Sangamon County remains at a low level of community transmission for the virus, but 15 Illinois counties are at...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks

Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records

(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

New information on I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child

Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
NORTH PEKIN, IL

