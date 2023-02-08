Read full article on original website
Men Count program brings positive influence to NC school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Hayes grew up in rural Georgia in the mid-1970s with one beef: few of his elementary school teachers looked like him. “My dad would tell me, ’you can complain about it or do something about it,” Hayes told The Charlotte Observer. Decades...
Coping With Isolation on the Big Sur Coast
BIG SUR, Calif. — Big Sur can be a lonely place. For decades, Camaldolese monks, Zen Buddhists and New Age humanists have found solace in its remoteness. Poets and writers like Henry Miller, Jack Kerouac and Robinson Jeffers have drawn inspiration from its steep slopes that drop into the Pacific Ocean.
Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel
A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
Hikers plucked off steep, icy slope in daring Death Valley rescue
"There's always snow up there in the winter. It surprises a lot of people."
Sparkling Glass House Tees Up Carmel's Best Ocean Views for $18.5M
We all know that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. But at one glass beauty in Carmel, CA, you can nearly toss a pebble into the ocean from its breathtaking locale. This eye-catching masterpiece was built in 2015 and features a stylish, modern design. "The house was custom-built by...
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.
