Albany, GA

WALB 10

Anthony Mareus signs with Shorter University

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - One of the most rewarding things about being a Sportscaster is the joy displayed on the faces of families as their child lives out their dream. Whether it’s hearing their name in a highlight or the day they sign to further their academic and athletic career.
ROME, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student

ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany

ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn. Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”. David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to...
ASHBURN, GA
WALB 10

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Target’s Black History Month collection has selected the top three finalists, and two of them are from the Good Life City. Cameron Burnam and Mekenzy Linder are fine arts majors, and they said the inspiration and push came from their professors who encouraged them to apply.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A Doerun native is motivating others to chase their dreams after winning a $10,000 Scholarship from Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from the Sallie Mae Fund. The scholarship is in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Denerick Simpson is currently studying for his...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

Black artists featured at Albany Arts Council

ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties

TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Flood advisories in much of SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The following counties have been placed under a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m.:. Berrien County. Brooks County. Cook County. Lanier County. Lowndes County. The following counties are under a flood watch...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Kids and adults with special needs are shining bright at a prom-like event that made its premiere in the Good Life City. Friday, more than 200 people showed up in their fanciest clothes, ready to shine in Albany. They had the chance to walk the red carpet, dance and make some memories.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
TIFTON, GA
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing

ALBANY, GA

