Anthony Mareus signs with Shorter University
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - One of the most rewarding things about being a Sportscaster is the joy displayed on the faces of families as their child lives out their dream. Whether it’s hearing their name in a highlight or the day they sign to further their academic and athletic career.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student
ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target's Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing.
Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany. Updated: 7 hours ago. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth...
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn. Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”. David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to...
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Target’s Black History Month collection has selected the top three finalists, and two of them are from the Good Life City. Cameron Burnam and Mekenzy Linder are fine arts majors, and they said the inspiration and push came from their professors who encouraged them to apply.
Doerun native wins $10,000 scholarship
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A Doerun native is motivating others to chase their dreams after winning a $10,000 Scholarship from Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from the Sallie Mae Fund. The scholarship is in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Denerick Simpson is currently studying for his...
Black artists featured at Albany Arts Council
Albany Commissioner Jon Howard receives Black History Month proclamation for his 29 years of service
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany commissioner is being honored as part of Black History Month by the mayor of Albany. Mayor Bo Dorough presented the honor to Albany City Commissioner Jon “J.B.” Howard on Wednesday night. WALB spoke with Howard and his work truly speaks for itself....
DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties
TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
Flood advisories in much of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The following counties have been placed under a flash flood warning until 7:15 p.m.:. Berrien County. Brooks County. Cook County. Lanier County. Lowndes County. The following counties are under a flood watch...
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Kids and adults with special needs are shining bright at a prom-like event that made its premiere in the Good Life City. Friday, more than 200 people showed up in their fanciest clothes, ready to shine in Albany. They had the chance to walk the red carpet, dance and make some memories.
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
