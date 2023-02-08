KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO