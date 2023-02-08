Read full article on original website
Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
Knoxville Churches spreading the love
"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project.
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
Food City check presentation to JDRF
Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Tyler Summitt names daughter after Pat
Tyler Summit, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his first daughter named in her honor.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
13-pound yearling bear rescued with broken femur near Laurel Falls
The Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) has a new, 1-year-old resident after he was rescued from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, the organization said.
Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.
Enjoy a calm Saturday before a cold rain settles in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
Tyler Summitt welcomes daughter named for his mother Pat Summitt
Tyler Summitt, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his daughter named in her honor.
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police.
ATF investigation ends in Knoxville man's arrest
A Knoxville man is facing federal weapons charges after an investigation into the sale of illegal parts from China that can convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns.
