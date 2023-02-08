SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO