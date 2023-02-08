Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
abcnews4.com
CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
abcnews4.com
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
abcnews4.com
Testimony: Murdaugh's friend of 30 years was unaware of troubles, is owed $192K
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Chris Wilson talked to Alex Murdaugh as he drove to his mother's home in June 7, 2021, the night Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered. He said Murdaugh sounded totally normal, nothing out of the ordinary, and no panic in his voice.
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh Day 15: Judge denies motion for mistrial, housekeeper testifies on $31M lawsuit
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Fiery and tense moments in Day 15 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Judge Clifton Newman removed the jury from the room to hear objections from the defense calling for a mistrial. Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson took the...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh's former housekeeper testifies about Maggie's secret concerns and $31M lawsuit
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Feb. 10, Day 15 of Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, his former housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson took the stand. Turrubiate-Simpson was Maggie's right hand on the domestic front and has intimate knowledge that know plays a...
abcnews4.com
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina's drug overdose reported deaths continue to increase
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — An alarming trend that unfortunately continues to grow - drug overdose-related deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services released with their annual report, showing extremely high numbers from 2021. "Unfortunately,...
abcnews4.com
CofC faculty partner with Trust for Public Land to promote access to public parks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston and the Trust for Public Land have teamed up to identify and promote high-impact policies that support equitable access to parks. Morgan Hughey, assistant professor of health and human performance and Honors College faculty fellow, and Kendra Stewart, director of the...
abcnews4.com
CPD: Man arrested after hit and run injures pedestrian on the Fielding Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested a Charleston man after a hit and run the morning of Feb. 11 seriously injured a pedestrian. Kurt Watson, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, according to a press release. His body hearing will be today, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Son of Murdaugh's late housekeeper appears before jury on Day 14
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tony Satterfield said he trusted Alex Murdaugh. His mother, Gloria, helped raise Murdaugh's sons and she was their family housekeeper. On Feb. 9, Day 14 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Satterfield testified at Gloria's funeral, Murdaugh told him and his brother he would take care of them by filing a claim against his insurance company.
abcnews4.com
CCSD hosting hiring fair for teacher and school-based support positions
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District's (CCSD) Division of Human Resources is hosting a spring hiring fair today, Feb. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m. According to a press release, the hiring fair will be at R.B. Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, in North...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man sentenced to life after murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, a Summerville man was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his wife in 2019, according to the office of the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced in the killing of wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe. She...
abcnews4.com
SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed on I-26 in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-26 the morning of Feb. 11. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on I-26. Around 2:50 a.m. at the 203 mile marker in Berkeley County, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who died from the collision. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
abcnews4.com
CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.
abcnews4.com
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
abcnews4.com
Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
abcnews4.com
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
