Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
South Carolina's drug overdose reported deaths continue to increase

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — An alarming trend that unfortunately continues to grow - drug overdose-related deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services released with their annual report, showing extremely high numbers from 2021. "Unfortunately,...
CPD: Man arrested after hit and run injures pedestrian on the Fielding Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested a Charleston man after a hit and run the morning of Feb. 11 seriously injured a pedestrian. Kurt Watson, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, according to a press release. His body hearing will be today, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.
Son of Murdaugh's late housekeeper appears before jury on Day 14

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tony Satterfield said he trusted Alex Murdaugh. His mother, Gloria, helped raise Murdaugh's sons and she was their family housekeeper. On Feb. 9, Day 14 of Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Satterfield testified at Gloria's funeral, Murdaugh told him and his brother he would take care of them by filing a claim against his insurance company.
SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed on I-26 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-26 the morning of Feb. 11. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on I-26. Around 2:50 a.m. at the 203 mile marker in Berkeley County, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who died from the collision. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

