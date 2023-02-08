Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said he was discharged...
Legal Ease: What is the Caregiver Child Exemption in regard to nursing home care
When facing the need for nursing home care, a common fear is the loss of the family home. Where a child has been living in the home with the parent and caring for the parent, the child may qualify for the Caregiver Child Exemption. The exemption allows for the family home to be gifted to the caregiver child without causing a penalty period to be assessed when applying for Medicaid.
