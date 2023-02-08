When facing the need for nursing home care, a common fear is the loss of the family home. Where a child has been living in the home with the parent and caring for the parent, the child may qualify for the Caregiver Child Exemption. The exemption allows for the family home to be gifted to the caregiver child without causing a penalty period to be assessed when applying for Medicaid.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO