WEAR
Rep. Gaetz introduces resolution to halt U.S. aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON DC - Rep. Matt Gaetz and 10 other lawmakers are calling for the United States to halt additional military and financial aid to Ukraine through the introduction of the “Ukraine Fatigue” Resolution. Gaetz's office says if passed, the Resolution would "express through the sense of the House...
WEAR
US shoots down another 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, White House says
WASHINGTON (TND) — The United States has shot down another "high-altitude object" that posed a "reasonable threat to civilian air traffic" was spotted hovering in American skies, the White House announced Friday during a news briefing. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the object was shot down over...
