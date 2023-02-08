Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Bean Bros open new shop with Ozark City Schools
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Business Academy in Ozark has something big brewing. They have partnered with locally owned coffee shop, The Bean Bro, to open a shop on the career center campus. The new shop will be run by students based on a business plan that FBLA members created.
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise works to improve residential areas through state grant
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Public Works Director, Barry Mott, said, “This is just another focus that the city council and the mayor’s office want to do, which is to keep the city growing and progressing properly and one of the things that you have to confront is there are areas in town that are blight.”
wdhn.com
A building contractor donates money to Enterprise first responders
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A retired Army Officer who was also a former teacher in the wiregrass gave back to those sworn to help others. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sam Scruggs’ mission is to recognize first responders, whose life-saving work is often overshadowed in the national media when something bad happens.
WSFA
New Threads Ministry helps kids smile all over the world
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - One stitch at a time, some ladies in Troy are making in difference for kids thousands of miles away. It’s called the New Threads Ministry at Southside Baptist Church in Troy. “We have a talent and we should use it,” said Ann McWhorter. “Most...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night. According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
WJHG-TV
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy has been terminated and arrested for charges alleging inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student. In a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on January 31st, the Sheriff’s Office immediately removed Artie Rodriguez, 52, from...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
Troy Messenger
After nearly 60 years, Synco Drugs closes
After nearly 60 years in business, Synco Drugs officially closed its doors for good on Feb. 4. Synco Drugs owner Walt Sanders made the difficult decision to sell the business to Walgreens recently after 24 years as an employee and then owner of Troy’s last locally owned pharmacy. “It’s...
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
WSFA
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died after being hit while pushing his disabled 1992 Nissan pickup off the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Kenneth Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck by a 1999 Infinity QX4 driven by an...
Andalusia Star News
Parole denied in 1985 Andalusia murder
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, "The Walking Dead" is facing multiple charges in Henry County.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
Late-night fight ends with gunfire at Alabama Waffle House
One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon. in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during...
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year. Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Eufaula man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
