hometownnewsnow.com
South Bend Schools Weighing Options to Downsize
(South Bend, IN) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is relying on a consultant to help it figure out how to properly downsize. Nearly one-third of its students have left the district over the last 17 years. The district is trying to achieve a better balance, especially at the...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
WNDU
Two New Carlisle schools receive ‘Heart Safe School Designation’
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie Middle School and Rolling Prairie Elementary have gotten Heart Safe School Designation through Project ADAM. The schools have followed in the footsteps of New Prairie High School, which became the first “Heart Safe School” in Indiana back in 2021, after the loss of a student.
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valleyaires Barbershop chapter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift? Well the Valleyaires Barbershop chapter has you covered. The group joined us on our Saturday morning show to give us a preview of their “Singing Valentine” service, and they have multiple options to fit your Valentine’s day needs.
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WNDU
Science Alive uses hands-on learning to spark interest in next generation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 31st annual Science Alive exhibition took place at St. Joseph County Public Library Saturday from 10:00 a.m., until 4 p.m.. The public was invited to see more than 50 exhibitors that showcased different hands-on opportunities to play, explore, and learn all about science, math, and technology.
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
WNDU
Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is hosting archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday night. A Tulsa native, Odewale’s presentation is called “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.” She will focus on the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, when White rioters and Klansman attacked the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood.
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 10, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 10, 2023. Washington Twp. 48, South Central (Union Mills) 45(OT) Goshen 60, Wawasee 45. Tri-Twp. 61, West Central 53. Westville 70, Whiting 59.
WNDU
Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own. On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. “Very outgoing....
WNDU
Huge turnout for event to support local soccer academy
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man’s dream became a reality two years when he started a school in Mishawaka. Thursday night, over 100 people gathered at the International Soccer Academy of America (ISAA) for a “Sip and Support” event. “But tonight’s a really good opportunity for...
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An inspection...
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
WNDU
Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away. The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.
WNDU
South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
WNDU
What a century to be alive; Local WWII Veteran turns 100
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - George F. Tabbert Sr., Michiana’s newest centenarian, might not be a spring chicken, but don’t let his age deceive you; he is as active as they come. “You’re talking about a guy who has been to Northern Wisconsin multiple times in the last few...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Hefty
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a brown tabby cat named Hefty, who is looking for a new home!. For more information about Hefty, watch the video above!. If you want to adopt Hefty...
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
abc57.com
Sundays are free for Elkhart County residents at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART CTY., Ind.- Wellfield Botanic Gardens is offering free admission for residents of Elkhart County on Sundays, courtesy of a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Elkhart County residents are admitted free of charge on Sundays from 12-5 p.m. through the end of March. Free admission for...
