ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Bear video at Gatlinburg home set to feature in Super Bowl ad

By Ella Wales
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCS3V_0kh0GlnQ00

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Footage taken of bears on a Ring camera in Gatlinburg will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Robert Romanski was checking the footage from his home when he saw black bears in the driveway and opening the doors of a van belonging to a cleaning crew member.

‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County

“I’m currently in Florida where I live most of the year, but I have a home in Gatlinburg, and so it’s kind of exciting just to see what’s going on and when I see bears it’s just really, really fun,” Romanski said.

The bears easily opened the doors and started pulling items out from inside. Romanski says he warns guests of bears in the area.

“We have posted in probably every single room: lock your car doors even if you’re going inside for ten seconds because many people go in, they carry in their luggage, they walk back out and there’s a bear inside their car,” Romanski said.

Two identified after major crash on Alcoa Highway

After posting the footage on the Neighbors app, Ring reached out to Romanski to see if they could feature the footage in their Super Bowl ad, and he gladly agreed.

“Come on, my video being associated in any way with the NFL and the biggest sporting event in the history of the world… it’s exciting,” Romanski said.

The commercial will be featured in on-air and streaming broadcasts of the Super Bowl. Romanski said he will be tuning in on Sunday to catch his clip on TV.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona ( ) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have...
GLENDALE, AZ
WATE

Best products for keeping young kids busy during the Super Bowl

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not everyone enjoys the Super Bowl The Super Bowl is only days away. While this is a highly anticipated event for many adults, it’s just another Sunday for most kids, especially young kids who haven’t gotten into sports yet and don’t really care about the game. To keep […]
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Nashville's move for MLB

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Top Ranked Bearden Girls Edge Cleveland 44-40

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland girls tried to pull off a big upset in their regular season finale on Thursday. The Lady Raiders entertained number one ranked Bearden. Cleveland put up a fight before falling 44-40. Bearden improved to 28-0 with the win.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy