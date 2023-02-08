Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau
Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
Authorities offer safety reminders during busy weekend of parades
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Crime Stoppers said you should keep safety in mind during a packed weekend of parades in the Baton Rouge area. Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Experts said that parents should especially...
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
kadn.com
Louisiana Locavores Whips Up Market Quesadillas, Mardi Gras Milk Punch and A Mayhaw Hibiscus Tea
Josh Tibbs, Founder of Louisiana Locavores, joined News15 at Noon to showcase some delicious drinks for Mardi Gras and give a preview of the quesadillas he makes at the Moncus Park Farmers Market. Louisiana Locavores Whips Up Market Quesadillas, Mardi Gras Milk Punch and A Mayhaw Hibiscus Tea. Josh Tibbs,...
kadn.com
Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR
Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
WAFB.com
Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
Crowley, Louisiana Man Caught Planning to Deal Heroin, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago. According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office...
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland. It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from...
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – James Duhe Jr. says he was driving around New Iberia not knowing that he was in the initial stages of having a stroke. “A flushed feeling came upon me from my hip to my foot. Then I realized something was obviously very wrong.” Duhe says he pulled over in a […]
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
theadvocate.com
New traffic cameras, license plate readers coming to Pointe Coupee, sheriff says
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office plans to install 15 license plate readers across the parish in an effort to prevent vehicle thefts. Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux said the tools will help stop and solve crimes such as car, lawn mower and four-wheeler theft. “We have a very safe community, and...
kadn.com
Chilly Parade Day with Showers Arriving for Midweek
Those of you attending the parades and balls tonight will likely be needing some layers as temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s later tonight, but tails should keep you plenty warm! Tomorrow morning we'll be seeing colder temperatures around 37 degrees in the Hub City but for northern portions of Acadiana, we could be seeing frosty temperatures near freezing. We'll be warming up quickly tomorrow however with temperatures in the mid-60s, perfect for parade watchers for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1 pm. We start off the work week with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, reaching into the upper 60s. Tuesday sees rain moving into the area for Valentine's Day going into the evening hours. Expect the rain to stick around for Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Thursday's storms should push the rest of the rain out of our area. Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but that could change over the next few days. Severe weather should mostly stay to the northeast for our friends in Mississippi and Alabama.
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
kadn.com
Clouds and Stray Showers Arriving Tonight
After severe weather raked across parts of Acadiana yesterday, sunny skies prevailed through this afternoon. However, a pair of weak disturbances are going to bring clouds back to parts of the region tonight and they'll likely hang around through the start of the weekend. The first of two disturbances will...
