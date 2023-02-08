ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

kadn.com

Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau

Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
GRAND COTEAU, LA
kadn.com

Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR

Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Several Mardi Gras parades rolling through BR area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Mardi Gras parades are set to roll through the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Feb. 11. In downtown Baton Rouge, people will line up to see the Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale and the Krewe of Orion make their way through the streets. The Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale is set to kick off at 2 p.m., while the Krew of Orion gets going at 6:30 p.m. The routes for both parades are the same. Floats will travel along River Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, and Convention Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Chilly Parade Day with Showers Arriving for Midweek

Those of you attending the parades and balls tonight will likely be needing some layers as temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s later tonight, but tails should keep you plenty warm! Tomorrow morning we'll be seeing colder temperatures around 37 degrees in the Hub City but for northern portions of Acadiana, we could be seeing frosty temperatures near freezing. We'll be warming up quickly tomorrow however with temperatures in the mid-60s, perfect for parade watchers for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1 pm. We start off the work week with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, reaching into the upper 60s. Tuesday sees rain moving into the area for Valentine's Day going into the evening hours. Expect the rain to stick around for Thursday as a cold front stalls overhead. Thursday's storms should push the rest of the rain out of our area. Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but that could change over the next few days. Severe weather should mostly stay to the northeast for our friends in Mississippi and Alabama.
SCOTT, LA
kadn.com

Clouds and Stray Showers Arriving Tonight

After severe weather raked across parts of Acadiana yesterday, sunny skies prevailed through this afternoon. However, a pair of weak disturbances are going to bring clouds back to parts of the region tonight and they'll likely hang around through the start of the weekend. The first of two disturbances will...
LAFAYETTE, LA

