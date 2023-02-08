ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of the car.

Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs

Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures at the scene, the driver died.

The victim was a 53-year-old man from Modesto, according to the press release. The other driver involved in the crash is a 19-year-old Fremont man who was taken to a nearby trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is Fremont’s first fatal traffic collision of 2023. Police said alcohol or drugs might have been a factor in this crash.

Vehicle 1 (driver from Fremont) was going southbound on Niles Boulevard, approaching Hillview Drive. Vehicle 2 (driver from Modesto) was then going eastbound and making a left turn onto Niles Boulevard, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

The front of Vehicle 1 then crashed into the driver’s side of Vehicle 2 as both cars collided with an unoccupied parked car. Vehicle 1 was then on top of the east curb line, and Vehicle 2 stopped at a nearby residence, causing minor damage to the home.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Neither of the drivers was identified by police. Authorities did not mention if there were any passengers in either vehicle. Fremont police will continue to investigate; they are waiting on pending toxicology reports and search warrants for medical records.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

