4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat. Final score: 49-47 LEWIS CENTER—With a mere two-point lead at the end of the fourth quarter, the North Union varsity girls managed to seal the deal — defeating Olentangy in a nail-biting match of hoops on Wednesday night — 49-47.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Hoopsters Rattled by Grove City in Final Non-Conference Game of the Season
Final score: 34-47 GROVE CITY—The 8-12 Monarch boys varsity basketball team took a tough hit on Tuesday evening as they fell to the 14-7 Grove City Greyhounds — 34-47. Jason Moore led the Monarchs in scoring — landing 13 points for the game, followed closely by Andrew Rabe with a contribution of 10 points overall.
Eleven Warriors
Tom Izzo Among Mentors, Colleagues to Offer Guidance to Chris Holtmann Throughout Tumultuous Season For Ohio State
Chris Holtmann received a call from a colleague after last week’s Wisconsin game. Actually, the first call came during the second half of the contest, but Holtmann was preoccupied. The Ohio State head coach had just been ejected from the game after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, and Holtmann had to watch his team play the rest of the way from the back of the Schottenstein Center.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann on Brice Sensabaugh's Reduced Role Against Northwestern:
Ohio State's season-scoring leader came off the bench for the second straight game on Thursday. Brice Sensabaugh didn't enter the contest until the 12:28 mark of the first half and wound up playing just 16 minutes in the 69-63 loss to Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Sensabaugh hadn't logged fewer minutes in a game since Nov. 30 and shot just 1-for-8 from the floor to finish with four points – tying his lowest-scoring game of the season.
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player
The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a commitment from former Ole Miss Rebels cornerback Davison Igninosun out of the transfer portal. And just as head coach Ryan Day prefers, that signing filled a big need for the Buckeyes and turned out to be one of the best transfer portal additions in the entire country. Davison Read more... The post Ohio State landed absolutely key transfer player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic director told the Columbus Dispatch that Holtmann is "our coach of the future" and thinks he's doing "an outstanding job." Smith made those comments as...
cleveland.com
Ohio State football needs to close the NIL gap in recruiting, and a plan is coming together
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Perhaps you noticed a more optimistic tone from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the late national signing day last Wednesday. Exactly 42 days earlier, on the first day of the early signing period, Day could not hide his frustration. He did not really try. Players the Buckeyes thought they would sign — but did not, in the coaching staff’s estimation, due to NIL deals promised by other schools — undercut the celebration around a 20-member signing class that ranked fifth in the nation.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side
Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
William (Bill) W. Hammond
William (Bill) W. Hammond, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2023. He was born on February 26, 1973 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was a 1991 graduate of Jonathan Alder where he excelled in woodworking and won several awards. He loved carpentry and specialized in spiral staircases. William was an avid OSU and Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Bill was a loving son, brother, and father who loved his children dearly.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
unioncountydailydigital.com
Dr. Thomas J. Mori
Dr. Thomas James Mori, age 86, of Grove City, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Doctor’s Hospital West in Columbus. A retired pastor with the Presbyterian Church USA, he was ordained in 1962 at Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Rostraver High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from University of Pittsburgh, his theology degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University in psychology. While living in Pennsylvania, he pastored in churches in Washington, Glenshaw and Greentree. He also served churches in Strongsville, Ohio, and Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from Brookwood Presbyterian Church in Bexley, Ohio in 2003. Known for his skills in conflict management, he was assigned as interim pastor during his retirement for many churches in central Ohio, including Mt. Gilead and Marysville. An avid golfer, the golf course kept him physically motivated, despite back surgery, cancer and other ailments. He was a strong supporter of the Westminster Thurber community. He especially loved to travel and go out to dinner with his good friend, Janis. He was born as Charles Thomas Burgess on June 9, 1936 in Snyder, Texas to the late Oliver and Matty Burgess. In addition to his biological parents, he was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Dean and Mildred Johnson Mori; his wife, Carol Mori; his siblings, Kenneth Spencer Mori, A. Howard Smith, Buell Smith and Marge Smith; a step-son, David Harkleroad; and his fiancée, Carolyn Sue Mooney. He is survived by his children, Kent (Beth Schuerger) Mori of North Ridgeville, Ross (Carol) Mori of Lodi, Wisconsin and Adele (Allen) Lifer of Grove City; his grandchildren, Kurt (Krystal) Mori, Rachel Mori, Austin (Caitlin) Mori, Danielle Mori, Samantha Mori, Grant Lifer and Dean Lifer; his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Allyson, Chase, Hayes and Gavin; his former wife and mother of his children, Constance Mori; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and loving friends, including his longtime companion, Janis Siegle. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Spiritual Life Fund (ohioliving.org/foundation/donate).
unioncountydailydigital.com
Lee Ann May
Lee Ann May, age 54, of Marysville, died peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023 at The Laurels of Worthington. She was so proud of her family and deeply enjoyed spending time her grandchildren and her pet dogs. She was born September 29, 1968 in Franklin County to the late James and Delores Moore. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Charlene) May of Columbus and Robert (Haley) May of Marysville; her grandchildren, Emily, Dominic, Levi and Sophia; her siblings, David (Lisa) Moore, Clarence “Russ” Moore, Jim (Linda) Moore, Adrian Moore, Dian Moore and Jeanette Moore; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
