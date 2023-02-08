ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Wentworth, GA

Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct

By Kathy Wideman
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1XhR_0kh0GK9v00

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby.

The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city.

“This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV.

In response to a News 3 records request, a document from City Manager Scott Davis outlined multiple violations of policy and misconduct.

According to the city manager, Libby bought more than $19,000 worth of unbudgeted and unapproved software.

He’s also accused of making other unauthorized purchases, including a split purchase to YETI Coolers for more than $6,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6r9q_0kh0GK9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR8DR_0kh0GK9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4abg_0kh0GK9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jttd_0kh0GK9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgnDy_0kh0GK9v00

There was also an unapproved conference booking in Las Vegas with lavish rooms that would have “reflected poorly on the city,” according to Davis.

Other than financial misconduct, Libby is accused of violating the city’s nepotism policy by creating a position within his department for his daughter, as well as restructuring the police department’s command staff without authorization.

Libby had previously been fired from the position in 2019 but was later rehired in 2020.

Assistant Chief Lee Sherrod will serve as the interim chief until the position is filled permanently.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island names new assistant police chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) —The City of Tybee Island has named Bertram M. Whitley, III, the new Assistant Police Chief.  Assistant Police Chief Whitley joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in Investigations. “The City of Tybee is fortunate to have new leadership in place that […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.  At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Judge Newman denies Harpootlian’s motion for mistrial over witness testimony in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney Dick Harpootlian moved for a mistrial Friday during witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The motion came as Blanca Simpson, who was serving as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family when the murders happened back in June 2021, was set to give testimony regarding a conversation she […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth to interrupt water service temporarily

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth will interrupt water service today from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. due to an unexpected water main repair. The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoachParkway to Grange Road (downtown Port Wentworth). In addition, there will be a 24-hour minimum […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former friend of Murdaugh testifies in Day 14 of murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Several witnesses took the stand yesterday, including Alex’s former PMPED paralegal and a forensic scientist. A bomb threat interrupted […]
WALTERBORO, SC
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
SAVANNAH, GA
BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
allongeorgia.com

GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
WAYCROSS, GA
WJCL

Temporary water shut-off for Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. There will be a scheduled water service interruption in Port Wentworth on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. due to a water main repair. The service interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians in their 70s

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID 2 suspects in stolen credit card case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for two men they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in electronics. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), back on Jan. 13, several credit cards and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Bacon Park Tennis Complex on Skidaway […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy