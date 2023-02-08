Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby.

The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city.

“This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV.

In response to a News 3 records request, a document from City Manager Scott Davis outlined multiple violations of policy and misconduct.

According to the city manager, Libby bought more than $19,000 worth of unbudgeted and unapproved software.

He’s also accused of making other unauthorized purchases, including a split purchase to YETI Coolers for more than $6,000.

There was also an unapproved conference booking in Las Vegas with lavish rooms that would have “reflected poorly on the city,” according to Davis.

Other than financial misconduct, Libby is accused of violating the city’s nepotism policy by creating a position within his department for his daughter, as well as restructuring the police department’s command staff without authorization.

Libby had previously been fired from the position in 2019 but was later rehired in 2020.

Assistant Chief Lee Sherrod will serve as the interim chief until the position is filled permanently.