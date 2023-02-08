Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne anticipates request for funds from TRAA amid ‘challenges’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As TRAA continues to experience “changes and challenges” amid attempts to hire more workers, the City of Fort Wayne said it is working with TRAA to ensure residents continue to receive “life-saving care.”. On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne said...
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne professor addresses period poverty locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recently more focus has been put on the lack of access to needed menstrual care products. It’s an epidemic that impacts over 500 million people worldwide. Purdue Fort Wayne Professor and Director of Advising for the Department of Communication Sarah LeBlanc stopped by...
WANE-TV
Superior roundabout closures continue; project ahead of schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Extended closures around a downtown Fort Wayne roundabout will help the project wrap up sooner in the long run. According to Fort Wayne City Utilities, crews have been able to work ahead of schedule on part of the construction that was originally planned to take place throughout the summer, near the northwest corner of Superior Circle.
WOWO News
Statement from the City of Fort Wayne on TRAA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne Press Release) – Reliable, timely, and efficient ambulance service is a top priority in the City of Fort Wayne. Mayor Tom Henry continues to work with City Administration senior staff, the TRAA board of directors, and TRAA leadership to ensure that residents continue to receive life-saving care.
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
News Now Warsaw
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
WANE-TV
Local meat market closes SW location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Long-time Jamison Meats, Times Corners location will close its doors Tuesday, Owner Paul Jamison confirmed to WANE 15 Saturday. This is due to their lease ending. Jamison Meats two other locations will continue to operate as normal, 7 days a week. “Customers are sure to find...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
15 FINDS OUT: NIPSCO and Bolt Energy; the company’s CHOICE program and avoiding scams
When a man wearing a Bolt Energy badge showed up at her front door and offered to take her monthly gas bill down to just $0.19, she signed up on the spot.
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
WANE-TV
Updated renderings of new Allen County Jail released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public can now see an updated version of what a new Allen County Jail will look like. The new renderings of the jail reflect concerns voiced by people after the initial plans were released for the jail which will be located on a142-acre site located at 2911 Meyer Road.
WANE-TV
Special Olympics Polar Plunge FW raises over $80,000
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a chilly dip for more than 360 plungers in Metea County Park, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge raised $80,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair Jake Pickett shared that the largest plunging team was from East Allen University, which included 91 plungers. The highest fundraiser was Alan Bodenstein of Carroll High School who raised over $6,000. The top 3 fundraising teams included Carroll High School, Design Collaborative and East Allen University.
WANE-TV
42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicks off Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicked off its festivities Thursday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show features over 60 exhibitors from Indiana and Michigan showcasing pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and boat repair products.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Northrop students stage protest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the aftermath of racial unrest at Homestead High School, students at Northrop High School staged a protest during school hours Friday. Students spilled into the hallways in the afternoon with shouts and chants of “Black Lives Matter” as some took a knee in protest of injustices in Fort Wayne Community Schools, multiple people who took part told WANE 15.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WANE-TV
Commissioners: $15K jail settlement for broken leg doesn’t cover $80K in medical costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As settlements go, the $15,000 payout to a 55-year-old woman whose leg was broken at the Allen County Jail is high for the county. On Friday, county attorney Spencer Feighner told WANE 15 at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly meeting that while there have been higher monetary settlements, this one is one of the more costly. The settlement was unanimously approved.
