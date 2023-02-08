Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
wkms.org
Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances in both Tennessee House and Senate
Both House and Senate versions of a bill to ban healthcare providers from treating transgender minors with gender-affirming care took steps toward becoming law, passing handily in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Health Committee on Wednesday. The bill not only prohibits healthcare providers from treating transgender...
What happened at the Tennessee State Capitol this week?
This week in Tennessee was full of controversial legislation, bizarre committee moments and Governor Bill Lee's annual address.
fox17.com
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
WTVCFOX
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor McNally hospitalized for heart issues Thursday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally shared on social media late Thursday night that he is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital receiving care to help with heart issues. The Lt. Governor says that he checked himself into the hospital after experiencing a irregular heartbeat. He has since undergone...
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
After wearing traditional garment on the House floor, TN lawmaker told to look for a new career
The Tennessee House GOP sent a message to a freshman Democratic State Representative on Friday: follow the rules or explore options outside of the General Assembly.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
WSMV
Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would take power away from community oversight boards. House Bill 764 would abolish community oversight boards or COB’s and give city government the authority to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. Frank...
Memphis drag queen sounds off after bill restricting drag performances passes Tennessee Senate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday morning, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would ban drag shows from public spaces. It would also ban drag shows in places that include people under the age of 18. This is one of several bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community making its way through the state’s legislature.
wpln.org
The age limit for permitless carry could drop to 18, as Tennessee’s AG sides with gun rights
Permitless carry, sometimes referred to as constitutional carry, allows an individual to carry a gun without undergoing background checks or training. In 2021, Tennessee passed a law allowing permitless carry for adults 21 and over. A recent decision by the attorney general may soon pave the way for 18- to 20-year-olds to do the same.
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care
Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
