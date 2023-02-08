San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect updated information from SDSO. The threat was made to San Marcos Elementary School and students were evacuated to San Marcos Middle School .

SAN DIEGO — San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

After the threat was reported shortly after 1 p.m., students were sent to San Marcos Middle School, authorities told FOX 5. The children were released to their parents from the middle school campus.

Deputies searched the entire campus along with a bomb team and “nothing suspicious was found,” the department stated in a news release Wednesday evening. The search ended just before 4 p.m.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation and understanding during this incident. We also thank our partners at the San Marcos Unified School District, San Marcos Elementary School, as well as Cal State San Marcos Police and San Diego State University Police Departments for their assistance,” the sheriff’s department said.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200. Students who hear any threats or potential violence are advised to approach the sheriff’s school resource deputies or call the anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477.

